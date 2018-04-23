In pictures: Arabian Travel Market opens in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 today, marking the start of the 25th edition of the show. This year's show, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-25 April 2018, has more than 400 main stand holders with representation from over 150 countries. With more than 40,000 visitors expected to attend, ATM 2018 will showcase over 2,500 exhibiting companies - of these, 100 will be making their show debut - and 65 national pavilions.
ATM-Dubai-2018_2.jpg
1 of 18
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 today, marking the start of the 25th edition of the show.
ATM-Dubai-2018_1.jpg
2 of 18
He was joined by Nick Pilbream, divisional director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, and other VIPs who embarked on a tour of the exhibition as the four-day industry showcase got underway.
ATM-Dubai-2018_4.jpg
@emirates
3 of 18
His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visits Emirates stand at Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre.
ATM-Dubai-2018_3.jpg
4 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_5.jpg
@emirates
5 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_6.jpg
@Saudi_Airlines
6 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_7.jpg
@EtihadAirways
7 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_8.jpg
@EtihadAirways
8 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_9.jpg
@dubaitourism
9 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_10.jpg
@sharjahtourism
10 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_11.jpg
@ATLANTIS
11 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_12.jpg
@visitmaldives
12 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_13.jpg
@IndembAbuDhabi
13 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_14.jpg
@OmanTourism
14 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_15.jpg
@OmanTourism
15 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_16.jpg
@VisitJordan
16 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_17.jpg
@SalaamGateway
17 of 18
ATM-Dubai-2018_18.jpg
@SalaamGateway
18 of 18
