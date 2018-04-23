In pictures: Arabian Travel Market opens in Dubai

1 of 18 His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 today, marking the start of the 25th edition of the show.

2 of 18 He was joined by Nick Pilbream, divisional director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, and other VIPs who embarked on a tour of the exhibition as the four-day industry showcase got underway.

@emirates 3 of 18 His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visits Emirates stand at Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre.

4 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@emirates 5 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@Saudi_Airlines 6 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@EtihadAirways 7 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@EtihadAirways 8 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@dubaitourism 9 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@sharjahtourism 10 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@ATLANTIS 11 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@visitmaldives 12 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@IndembAbuDhabi 13 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@OmanTourism 14 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@OmanTourism 15 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@VisitJordan 16 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.

@SalaamGateway 17 of 18 The 15th annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 will be officially starting today and will take place Dubai World Trade Centre from April 21-25.