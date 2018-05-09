Button it up for 2018: How to wear shirts this year

Custom-made retail house Bombay Shirt Company is reinvigorating bespoke shirts with young, hip designs. Here are three tips on wearing them well
1. Summer-ready fabric: Tencel kills two birds with one stone. The fabric is made of plant fibres so is both eco-friendly and ultra-soft. For the travelling businessman, it is also wrinkle resistant, giving a great fall and fit, and a white Tencel shirt will pair with almost any suit. Looking for more bold options? Go for twill and light fabrics in daring houndstooth, which comes in a variety of colours to choose from at Bombay. The fabrics work best with formalwear as they have structure and texture to give a nice, crisp look. Another popular summer fabric is poplin, which is light and durable, though it does tend to wrinkle. If worn in stripes, checks or prints, however, it works well with camouflaging the wrinkles.
2. Keep it fit: What Bombay does best is combine old-school tailoring with modern technology to create shirts designed to fit your body type. The brand’s master tailors measure up clients while keeping their preference for slim or regular fit in mind. So the first aspect of a good fitted shirt? The shoulders. These emphasise the body structure the most. But collars are also of key importance. A thin hipster or Bandhgala collar are for those with shorter necks, while a broader polo or club collar suit those with longer necks. For a slim face, opt for a wider option such as a spread collar; a good choice when paired with a Windsor knot in the tie. To detract from a rounder face, try a Prince Charlie collar. It makes the face appear slimmer and sharper. Pay attention to the bottom of shirts, too. To hide unwanted bulges, opt for a round bottom cut, which looks good with the shirt left untucked. A tail, on the other hand, helps keep the shirt tucked for longer hours.
3. Design: Tropical prints are perfect for a casual evening. Pair them with chinos or linen pants or shorts. If your goal is to achieve a slimmer look, opt for a thin pin-striped shirt with solid colour pants. Japanese cotton with earthy tones and linens in bright hues are also summer favourites. Denim with a contrasting collar and cuffs adds detailing.
