In pictures: Al Gaffal traditional dhow sailing race

The racing festival will see more than 100 of these 60-foot boats coursing through the Gulf's calm waters, powered by nothing more than their triangular white sails in a race from Sir Bu Na'ir Island to Abu Dhabi.
uae-dhow-race-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 10
A team sails a traditional wooden boat, or dhow, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018. Over a hundred traditional dhow racing boats will take part in the race which launches off from Sir Bu Nayer to Abu Dhabi.
uae-dhow-race-2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
2 of 10
Teams sail traditional wooden boats, or dhows, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 10
A team sails a traditional wooden boat, or a dhow, called Ghazi owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 10
Teams sail traditional wooden boats, or dhows, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 10
Teams sail traditional wooden boats, or dhows, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 10
A team sails a traditional wooden boat, or a dhow, called Ghazi owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 10
A team sails a traditional wooden boat, or a dhow, called Ghazi owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 10
Teams sail traditional wooden boats, or dhows, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
9 of 10
A team sails a traditional wooden boat, or a dhow, called Ghazi owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
uae-dhow-race-10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
10 of 10
Teams sail traditional wooden boats, or dhows, during the al-Gaffal traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nayer on May 14, 2018.
Tue 15 May 2018 11:30 AM

