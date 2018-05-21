In pictures: Iftar dinner during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Oman

Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sun set.
iftar-ramadan-oman-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 9
Muslim devotees gather to share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
2 of 9
Muslim devotees share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 9
Muslim devotees gather to share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 9
Muslim devotees serve the Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 9
Muslim devotees gather to share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 9
Muslim devotees serve the Iftar dinner, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 9
Muslim devotees share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 9
A Muslim devotee serves the Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
iftar-ramadan-oman-9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
9 of 9
Muslim devotees share an Iftar dinner, the first meal after the daytime fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in front of the newly built Sayeda Fatima mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on May 19, 2018.
Up Next
In pictures: Winners at the 71st Cannes film festival

In pictures: Winners at the 71st Cannes film festival

In pictures: UAE Rulers, Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: UAE Rulers, Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

21 May 2018
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
Mon 21 May 2018 10:07 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: UAE Rulers, Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: UAE Rulers, Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Winners at the 71st Cannes film festival

In pictures: Winners at the 71st Cannes film festival

In pictures: New $107m Shindagha Bridge project

In pictures: New $107m Shindagha Bridge project

Five things to know about hotel brands set to debut in the UAE

Five things to know about hotel brands set to debut in the UAE

Three reasons why arrivals to DXB will surge again in 2019

Three reasons why arrivals to DXB will surge again in 2019

In pictures: Millions of Muslims around the world prepare for the holy fasting month of Ramadan

In pictures: Millions of Muslims around the world prepare for the holy fasting month of Ramadan

In pictures: Saudi Arabia win over Greece in World Cup friendly

In pictures: Saudi Arabia win over Greece in World Cup friendly

In pictures: Dubai's best fan zones for watching the 2018 World Cup in Russia

In pictures: Dubai's best fan zones for watching the 2018 World Cup in Russia

5 water parks to try in the UAE this summer

5 water parks to try in the UAE this summer

In pictures: New 'Dubai Cruise Terminal' major maritime hub at Dubai Harbour

In pictures: New 'Dubai Cruise Terminal' major maritime hub at Dubai Harbour