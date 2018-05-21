In pictures: Winners at the 71st Cannes film festival

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 13 A general view shows Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda (L) delivering a speech on stage next to a translator (2ndl), Australian actress and President of the Jury Cate Blanchett (3rdL) and jury members (Rear) after he was awarded with the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters (Manbiki Kazoku)' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 13 Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda poses on stage in front of Australian actress and President of the Jury Cate Blanchett after he was awarded with the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters (Manbiki Kazoku)' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Getty Images 3 of 13 Barry Alexander Brown (L) and Laura Harrier (R) pose with director Spike Lee (C) holding the Grand Prix award for 'BlacKkKlansman' at the Palme D'Or Winner Photocall during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 13 Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki (2ndL) poses on stage next to Syrian actor Zain al-Rafeea (C) and her husband Lebanese producer Khaled Mouzanar (2ndR), as British actor Gary Oldman (L) and French actress and member of the Feature Film Jury Lea Seydoux look on, after she was awarded with the Jury Prize for the film 'Capharnaum' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 13 Swiss cinematographer Fabrice Aragno (C) and Iranian painter and director Mitra Farahani (R) receive a Special Palme d'Or award on behalf of French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, as Australian actress and President of the Jury Cate Blanchett looks on, for his film 'Image Book (Le Livre d'Image)' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Getty Images 6 of 13 (L-R) Jury member Kristen Stewart and Denis Villeneuve look as Director Pawel Pawlikowski receives the Best Director award for 'Cold War' (Zimna Wojna) on stage during the Closing Ceremony at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 13 Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova (C) poses on the stage with Italian actress Asia Argento (L) and US director and screenwriter and member of the Feature Film Jury Ava DuVernay after she was awarded with the Best Actress Prize for her part in the film 'Ayka (My Little One)' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

AFP/Getty Images 8 of 13 Italian actor Marcello Fonte (C) poses on stage with Italian actor Roberto Benigni (L) and Burundian singer and member of the Feature Film Jury Khadja Nin on May 19, 2018 after he was awarded with the Best Actor Prize for his part in 'Dogman' at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Getty Images 9 of 13 Director Lukas Dhont accepts the receives the Un Certain Regard 2018 Best Director award for 'Girl' on stage during the Closing Ceremony at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.

AFP/Getty Images 10 of 13 Australian director Charles Williams delivers a speech on stage after he was awarded with the Palme d'Or - Short Film for 'All This Creatures' on May 19, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Getty Images 11 of 13 Australian director Charles Williams, short film Palm d'Or award winner for his film 'All These Creatures' and Wei Shujun special mention award winner for his film 'Border attend the press conference for the Palme D'Or Winner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Getty Images 12 of 13 Director Alice Rohrwacher receives the the Best Screenplay award for Happy As Lazzaro (Lazzaro Felice) during the closing ceremony of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.