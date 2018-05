In pictures: UAE Rulers, Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.