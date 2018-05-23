7 sumptuous iftars to try this in Dubai this Ramadan - in pictures

1 of 7 Ewaan at Palace Downtown Dubai AED255 per person, half price (kids aged six-12), free (kids under six). Daily from sunset-9pm. Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai (04 888 3444).

2 of 7 Gnaydn Dubai AED230 per person. Daily from sunset-9.30pm. Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai (052 487 0924).

3 of 7 Ruya AED229 per person. Daily from sunset-11pm. Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina (04 399 9123).

4 of 7 Fairuz Tent at Fairmont the Palm Dubai AED195 for those who make reservations before 10 May), AED215 (standard) per person, half price for kids aged six-12, free for kids under six. Daily from sunset-9pm. Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah (04 457 3457).

5 of 7 Besh Turkish Kitchen AED111 per person for the first 10 days of the Ramadan, AED155 per person, AED135 for groups of ten to 40 people, AED125 for groups of 40+ people, AED70 kids aged six-12. Daily from sunset-9pm. Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Al Barsha (04 377 2353).

6 of 7 Al Hadheerah Ramadan tent AED265 per person (Sun-Wed), AED295 (Thu-Sat), half price (kids aged five-12), free (kids under five). Daily from sunset-11.30pm. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road (04 809 6194).