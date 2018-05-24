Three reasons why Dubai's retail landscape continues to expand

3 of 4

Cityland Mall

Cityland Group, inventors of the acclaimed Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, will open its nature-inspired Cityland Mall in Q2 of 2018.

With a connected access to Global Village, the single-level shopping complex will have 1.13 million sq.ft. of leasable space with a colossal green reserve at the mall’s core.

The 200,000 sq.ft. open-air garden, labelled ‘Central Park’, will be a testament to nature’s rich biodiversity showcased through the mall’s attractions, which include a mini version of the famed Miracle Garden, a mini water park, 300-year old ancient tree garden, Japanese garden, 360-degree rooftop garden, and a cluster of restaurants and al fresco cafés overlooking the park.

The mall also includes a 3,000-seat amphitheatre, and a miniature amphitheatre for children, as well as a walking track along this open-air garden.

Cityland Mall expects an annual footfall of up to 12 million visitors and will tap into the year-on-year rising tourist visits to the city.