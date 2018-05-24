Three reasons why Dubai's retail landscape continues to expand

New CBRE report ranks the city as the top destination for international retailers as more outlets are set to open
New CBRE report ranks the city as the top destination for international retailers as more outlets are set to open
Brands keep coming: During 2017, a total of 59 new international brands arrived in Dubai for the first time, which was second only to Hong Kong. This means that 62 percent of the 334 international retailers surveyed by CBRE are now present in Dubai – and helping to sustain occupancy rates of 98 percent in The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.
Cityland Mall
Cityland Group, inventors of the acclaimed Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, will open its nature-inspired Cityland Mall in Q2 of 2018.
With a connected access to Global Village, the single-level shopping complex will have 1.13 million sq.ft. of leasable space with a colossal green reserve at the mall’s core. 
The 200,000 sq.ft. open-air garden, labelled ‘Central Park’, will be a testament to nature’s rich biodiversity showcased through the mall’s attractions, which include a mini version of the famed Miracle Garden, a mini water park, 300-year old ancient tree garden, Japanese garden, 360-degree rooftop garden, and a cluster of restaurants and al fresco cafés overlooking the park. 
The mall also includes a 3,000-seat amphitheatre, and a miniature amphitheatre for children, as well as a walking track along this open-air garden. 
Cityland Mall expects an annual footfall of up to 12 million visitors and will tap into the year-on-year rising tourist visits to the city.
Retail tourism: One of the factors that continues to power Dubai’s retail is the scale of tourist spending in the city. According to the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index, international visitor spend totalled $28bn, which is 77 percent greater than London. Overall, the total value of retail sales in Dubai is expected to reach $43.8bn by 2021.
Thu 24 May 2018 11:57 AM

