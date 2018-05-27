In pictures: Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque lit up for the holy month of Ramadan

Getty Images 1 of 12 People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Muslim men and women across the world observe Ramadan, a month long celebration of self-purification and restraint. During Ramadan, the Muslim community fast, abstaining from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, breaking their fast with an Iftar meal after sunset.

