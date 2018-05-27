In pictures: Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque lit up for the holy month of Ramadan

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having sex during that time as they strive to be more pious and charitable.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-1.jpg
Getty Images
1 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Muslim men and women across the world observe Ramadan, a month long celebration of self-purification and restraint. During Ramadan, the Muslim community fast, abstaining from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, breaking their fast with an Iftar meal after sunset.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-2.jpg
Getty Images
2 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-3.jpg
Getty Images
3 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-4.jpg
Getty Images
4 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-5.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-6.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 12
A general view of Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-7.jpg
Getty Images
7 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-8.jpg
Getty Images
8 of 12
A general view of Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-9.jpg
Getty Images
9 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-10.jpg
Getty Images
10 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-11.jpg
Getty Images
11 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Amina-bint-Ahmad-Al-Ghurair-Mosque-12.jpg
Getty Images
12 of 12
A general view of Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Up Next
In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

In pictures: Saudi coalition's efforts to help in Yemen following Cyclone Mekunu

In pictures: Saudi coalition's efforts to help in Yemen following Cyclone Mekunu

27 May 2018
Photos
In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

28 May 2018
Photos
In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

28 May 2018
Photos
Sun 27 May 2018 10:24 AM GST
Last Updated: Sun 27 May 2018 12:28 PM GST

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Saudi Arabia World Cup friendly against Italy

In pictures: Saudi Arabia World Cup friendly against Italy

In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

In pictures: Saudi coalition's efforts to help in Yemen following Cyclone Mekunu

In pictures: Saudi coalition's efforts to help in Yemen following Cyclone Mekunu

In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

Three reasons why Dubai's retail landscape continues to expand

Three reasons why Dubai's retail landscape continues to expand

7 sumptuous iftars to try this in Dubai this Ramadan - in pictures

7 sumptuous iftars to try this in Dubai this Ramadan - in pictures

10 delectable iftar spreads from across the UAE - in pictures

10 delectable iftar spreads from across the UAE - in pictures

First look: Dubai's soon-to-be-opened third Aloft hotel - Aloft City Centre Deira

First look: Dubai's soon-to-be-opened third Aloft hotel - Aloft City Centre Deira

Ramadan gift guide 2018: Perfect presents for your loved ones

Ramadan gift guide 2018: Perfect presents for your loved ones