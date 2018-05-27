In pictures: Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque lit up for the holy month of Ramadan

1 of 12
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Muslim men and women across the world observe Ramadan, a month long celebration of self-purification and restraint. During Ramadan, the Muslim community fast, abstaining from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, breaking their fast with an Iftar meal after sunset.
People visit Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
A general view of Amina bint Ahmad Al-Ghurair Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
