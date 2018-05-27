In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

Civil defence officials said a man and a 12-year-old girl were killed, while three Asian nations were missing after the cyclone hit Oman's Dhofar and Al-Wusta provinces. Mekunu is now heading towards southern Saudi Arabia and is expected to hit parts of the Empty Quarter, one of the world's most arid deserts, late Saturday.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Car stuck in a flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded further to a deep depression Saturday, a day after lashing the southern coast of Oman and killing at least two people, authorities said.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Flooded area in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
High waves breaking along the shore in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The city of Salalah in southern Oman shows a view of the Burj An Nahda clocktower before the landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Cyclone Mekunu left over a dozen missing and hundreds of others evacuated from their homes as it hit Yemen's Socotra island on May 24, with the government declaring it a 'disaster province' and Oman's national weather experts expecting it to intensify to a category two cyclone from category one.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
High waves breaking along the shore in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Heavy rains and strong winds have already been pummelling Dhofar province, with an AFP photographer in Salalah saying the city has been lashed non-stop for several hours.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Cars driving through a flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Omanis take pictures on the beach as high waves break along the shore in the southern city of Salalah on May 24, 2018 as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
Oman-Cyclone-Mekunu-10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The city of Salalah in southern Oman shows high waves breaking against a pier as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.
