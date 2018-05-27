In pictures: Cyclone Mekunu strikes southern coast of Oman

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 10 Car stuck in a flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded further to a deep depression Saturday, a day after lashing the southern coast of Oman and killing at least two people, authorities said.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 10 Flooded area in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.

AFP/Getty Images 3 of 10 Flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10 Flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 10 High waves breaking along the shore in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.

AFP/Getty Images 6 of 10 The city of Salalah in southern Oman shows a view of the Burj An Nahda clocktower before the landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Cyclone Mekunu left over a dozen missing and hundreds of others evacuated from their homes as it hit Yemen's Socotra island on May 24, with the government declaring it a 'disaster province' and Oman's national weather experts expecting it to intensify to a category two cyclone from category one.

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 10 High waves breaking along the shore in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu. Heavy rains and strong winds have already been pummelling Dhofar province, with an AFP photographer in Salalah saying the city has been lashed non-stop for several hours.

AFP/Getty Images 8 of 10 Cars driving through a flooded street in the southern city of Salalah as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.

AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10 Omanis take pictures on the beach as high waves break along the shore in the southern city of Salalah on May 24, 2018 as the country prepares for landfall of Cyclone Mekunu.