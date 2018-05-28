In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

The women's soccer tournament is held during the holy month of Ramadan under the patronage of the ministry of youth and sports and in collaboration with the Spanish Premier Football Association, La Liga at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait's Ardiya area, from May 20 - June 4.
kuwait-ramadan-football-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 8
Tap team player Rawan Yousef (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Eman al-Haj during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
2 of 8
Seven team player Noura Bin Hajji (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Nihal al-Saqabi during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 8
Tap team player Donia Younis (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Sheikha al-Mohammed during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 8
Tap team player Rawan Yousef (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Sheikha al-Mohammed during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 8
Seven team player Dana al-Sumait (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Nour al-Mansour during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 8
Seven team player Amna al-Farhan (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Reem al-Mulla during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 8
Seven team player Noura Bin Hajji (R) tries to receive the ball while playing against Vamos team player Fajer al-Amer (L) during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
kuwait-ramadan-football-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 8
Seven team player Dana al-Sumait (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Nour al-Mansour during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.
