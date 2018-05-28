In pictures: 3rd edition of the Kuwait's Women's Football Tournament - Ramadan 2018

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 8 Tap team player Rawan Yousef (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Eman al-Haj during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 8 Seven team player Noura Bin Hajji (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Nihal al-Saqabi during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 3 of 8 Tap team player Donia Younis (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Sheikha al-Mohammed during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 8 Tap team player Rawan Yousef (R) vies for the ball against al-Fatat team player Sheikha al-Mohammed during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 8 Seven team player Dana al-Sumait (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Nour al-Mansour during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 6 of 8 Seven team player Amna al-Farhan (L) vies for the ball against Vamos team player Reem al-Mulla during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 8 Seven team player Noura Bin Hajji (R) tries to receive the ball while playing against Vamos team player Fajer al-Amer (L) during the third edition of Kuwait's Women Football Tournament at Sheikh Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.