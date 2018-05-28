In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

Kalba is located on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates. Unlike the capital Abu Dhabi 200 kilometres (124 miles) west, which faces the Arab Gulf states, Kalba is perched on the Gulf of Oman, looking out toward Pakistan and India beyond. For decades, the UAE has attracted hundreds of thousands of Afghans, Pakistanis, Filipinos and other Asian nationalities willing to do manual labour that the wealthy local population is not. The industrial zone in Kalba is home to about 50 small enterprises, Emirati-owned and employing about a dozen weavers each.
The town has become a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages, attracting dozens of Afghans and Pakistanis seeking to earn a living in the calm and oil-rich Gulf nation.
The fishing cage, or wire net, used in the Gulf of Oman is shaped like an igloo, with an oval-shaped inlet.
Afghani fishermen weave traditional cages used for fishing in the United Arab Emirates in eastern coastal town of Kalba.
The popular Shaeeri and Zoubedi fish can swim in through the narrowing passage, but cannot find their way out.
Making the traps is a craft, as the worker must simultaneously grip and tie fine wires together evenly and very quickly to prevent the entire structure from collapsing before it is finished.
Afghani fishermen grabbing a blue rope tied to the ceiling. He takes two steps back and leaps over the metre-high cage -- making a perfect landing in the unfinished trap.
The weavers, aged 18 to 60, work in their own open spaces with thatched roofs to shield them from the sun.
