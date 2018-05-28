In pictures: Kalba in the UAE is a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 10 The town has become a hub for the craft of weaving fishing cages, attracting dozens of Afghans and Pakistanis seeking to earn a living in the calm and oil-rich Gulf nation.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 10 The fishing cage, or wire net, used in the Gulf of Oman is shaped like an igloo, with an oval-shaped inlet.

AFP/Getty Images 3 of 10 Afghani fishermen weave traditional cages used for fishing in the United Arab Emirates in eastern coastal town of Kalba.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10 The popular Shaeeri and Zoubedi fish can swim in through the narrowing passage, but cannot find their way out.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 10 For decades, the UAE has attracted hundreds of thousands of Afghans, Pakistanis, Filipinos and other Asian nationalities willing to do manual labour that the wealthy local population is not.

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 10 The industrial zone in Kalba is home to about 50 small enterprises, Emirati-owned and employing about a dozen weavers each.

AFP/Getty Images 8 of 10 Making the traps is a craft, as the worker must simultaneously grip and tie fine wires together evenly and very quickly to prevent the entire structure from collapsing before it is finished.

AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10 Afghani fishermen grabbing a blue rope tied to the ceiling. He takes two steps back and leaps over the metre-high cage -- making a perfect landing in the unfinished trap.