In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Putin expressed delight at the meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, describing it as a valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral relations and review issues of mutual concern.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a meeting in the Kremlin.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R sitting) at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R sitting) at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.
