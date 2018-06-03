In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

1 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin.
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
2 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
3 of 9
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
4 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin.
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
5 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a meeting in the Kremlin.
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
6 of 9
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
7 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R sitting) at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.
Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi
8 of 9
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces (L), and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R sitting) at the signing of the Russia-UAE Strategic Partnership Declaration in the Kremlin.