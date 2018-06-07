Sharjah new five-star eco-tourism Kalba Kingfisher Lodge - in pictures

1 of 15 The tented lodge is being constructed in compliance with global standards of green and sustainable building in order to have minimal impact on the surrounding environment.

2 of 15 A boutique hotel featuring 25 luxuriously appointed tents, each has its very own private pool encircled by unrivaled tranquil surroundings.

3 of 15

4 of 15 Its views overlook the Indian Ocean, whilst the neighboring mangroves are home to a turtle breeding area and many rare species of birds.

5 of 15

6 of 15 Embracing its Arabian heritage and culture, you can expect world-class hospitality.

7 of 15

8 of 15 Each room has been designed with your every need in mind. Chic and comfortable they feature all modern amenities, with a calming colour palette designed to allow full relaxation.

9 of 15 Each room also features awe-inspiring views, whilst also retaining privacy.

10 of 15

11 of 15 Heading down to the main tent, this bespoke dining venue is the heart of Kingfisher Lodge. A space to indulge in sumptuous food, or simply relax by one of the fire pits.

12 of 15 With a private swimming pool for each tent.

13 of 15

14 of 15 The lodge will include an outdoor yoga and wellness centre and a range of public facilities, including restaurants and outdoor recreational areas.