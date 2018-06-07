Sharjah new five-star eco-tourism Kalba Kingfisher Lodge - in pictures

1 of 15
The tented lodge is being constructed in compliance with global standards of green and sustainable building in order to have minimal impact on the surrounding environment.
A boutique hotel featuring 25 luxuriously appointed tents, each has its very own private pool encircled by unrivaled tranquil surroundings.
Its views overlook the Indian Ocean, whilst the neighboring mangroves are home to a turtle breeding area and many rare species of birds.
Embracing its Arabian heritage and culture, you can expect world-class hospitality.
Each room has been designed with your every need in mind. Chic and comfortable they feature all modern amenities, with a calming colour palette designed to allow full relaxation.
Each room also features awe-inspiring views, whilst also retaining privacy.
Heading down to the main tent, this bespoke dining venue is the heart of Kingfisher Lodge. A space to indulge in sumptuous food, or simply relax by one of the fire pits.
With a private swimming pool for each tent.
The lodge will include an outdoor yoga and wellness centre and a range of public facilities, including restaurants and outdoor recreational areas.
The hotels are the result of a partnership between Mantis Hospitality and the Sharjah Investment and Development.