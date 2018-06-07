5 great holiday destinations that are less than five hours away from Dubai

1 of 5

1. Almaty, Kazakhstan

With the backdrop of the snow-capped Tian Shan mountains, Almaty is one of the most charming Russian creations in Central Asia. You can spend your entire day hiking in the wilderness and still make it back for dinner and drinks in Almaty’s city centre. For hiking, head to Lake Almaty or take a city bus to the world’s highest ice skating rink in Medeu, where several great hiking trails begin. If you love shopping, head to the Green Bazaar, which sells literally everything under the sun.

Tip: Just 25 kilometres from the city lies the Shymbulak ski resort. You can take the cable cars up to escape the city for mountain views and lunch at one of Shymbulak’s popular cafes.

Flight time: Just over four hours

Price: From AED1,776 on Skyscanner.ae