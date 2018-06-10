In pictures: Egypt's El Sherbini, Elshorbagy win PSA Dubai World Series Finals

Egyptians Mohamed ElShorbagy and Nour El Sherbini - the respective men's and women's World No.1s - triumphed on a thrilling final day of action at the PSA Dubai World Series Finals to claim the prestigious season-ending titles at the Emirates Golf Club.
psa-dubai-final-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 12
Egyptians Nour el-Sherbini (L) and Mohamed el-Shorbagy hold their trophies after winning the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-2.jpg
Getty Images
2 of 12
Nour El Sherbini of Egypt and Mohamed Elshorbagy of Egypt pose with the trophies with HE Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (R) and Ziad Al Turki (L) after winning their final matches of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 12
Egyptian Nour el-Sherbini competes against Egyptian Raneem el-Welily (not pictured) during the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 12
Egyptians Nour el-Sherbini (L) and Raneem el-Welily compete during the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Dubai Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-5.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 12
Nour El Sherbini of Egypt (L) competes against Raneem El Welily of Egypt (R) during the women's final match of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai
psa-dubai-final-6.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 12
Nour El Sherbini of Egypt celebrates winning the women's final match of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 12
Egyptian Nour El Sherbini celebrates her victory against Egypt's Raneem el-Welily during the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Dubai Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-8.jpg
Getty Images
8 of 12
Mohamed Elshorbagy of Egypt (R) and Ali Farag of Egypt (L) compete during the men's final match of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
9 of 12
Egyptians Mohamed el-Shorbagy (L) and Ali Farag compete during the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Dubai Emirates Golf club in Dubai
psa-dubai-final-10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
10 of 12
Egyptians Mohamed el-Shorbagy (L) and Ali Farag embrace each other after competing in the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Dubai Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-11.jpg
Getty Images
11 of 12
Mohamed Elshorbagy of Egypt and Ali Farag of Egypt compete during the men's final match of the PSA Dubai World Series Finals 2018 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.
psa-dubai-final-12.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
12 of 12
Egyptians Mohamed el-Shorbagy reacts during the PSA Dubai Squash World Series Finals 2018 at Dubai Emirates Golf club in Dubai.
