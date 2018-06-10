Photos: Emirates new 'game changing' Boeing 777 touched down in London Stansted

@emirates 1 of 10 Emirates celebrates the inaugural flight of new daily service from Dubai to London Stansted.

@emirates 2 of 10

@emirates 3 of 10 Emirates new game changing Boeing 777 has touched down in London Stansted, making it 7th destination in the UK.

@emirates 4 of 10

@emirates 5 of 10 Emirates now offer 10 daily flights from Dubai International Airports to 3 London airports - Stansted Airport, Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport.

@emirates 6 of 10

@STN_Airport 7 of 10 Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s CEO said: “Today is a truly significant moment in the history of London Stansted and we are delighted that our millions of passengers, based in London and the East of England, will see huge benefits from the direct connectivity between the airport and Emirates hub in Dubai and its vast array of onward connections.

@emirates 8 of 10

@STN_Airport 9 of 10 “The new service also offers travellers into and out of the greater London area, more flexibility and convenience when planning their travel with Emirates, as they now have the choice of 10 flights a day across three airports,” said Mr Frach.