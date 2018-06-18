In pictures: Angelina Jolie visits the ruins of Iraq's Mosul

1 of 7
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins.
In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Falak, 8, during a visit to West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets with Mohamed and his family during a visit to the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
This handout picture released by the UNHCR shows special envoy Angelina Jolie speaking at a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.
The dome of the destroyed Nuri mosque in the old city of Mosul.
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.
The Hollywood star called for a larger focus on conflict prevention rather than responding to its repercussions, during a visit to Iraq with the UN refugee agency.