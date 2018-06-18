In pictures: Angelina Jolie visits the ruins of Iraq's Mosul

UNHCR via Getty Images 1 of 7 UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins.

UNHCR via Getty Images 2 of 7 In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Falak, 8, during a visit to West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.

UNHCR via Getty Images 3 of 7 UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets with Mohamed and his family during a visit to the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 7 This handout picture released by the UNHCR shows special envoy Angelina Jolie speaking at a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 7 The dome of the destroyed Nuri mosque in the old city of Mosul.

AFP/Getty Images 6 of 7 UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.