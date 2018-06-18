In pictures: Angelina Jolie visits the ruins of Iraq's Mosul

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits Mosul, less than a year after the city's liberation. She arrives in the city on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-1.jpg
UNHCR via Getty Images
1 of 7
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018. Less than a year after its liberation, much of West Mosul still lies in ruins.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-2.jpg
UNHCR via Getty Images
2 of 7
In this handout image provided by United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Falak, 8, during a visit to West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-3.jpg
UNHCR via Getty Images
3 of 7
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets with Mohamed and his family during a visit to the Old City in West Mosul during a visit to Iraq, on June 16, 2018.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 7
This handout picture released by the UNHCR shows special envoy Angelina Jolie speaking at a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 7
The dome of the destroyed Nuri mosque in the old city of Mosul.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 7
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference in the Domiz refugee camp in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on May 17, 2018.
Angelina-Jolie-Mosul-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 7
The Hollywood star called for a larger focus on conflict prevention rather than responding to its repercussions, during a visit to Iraq with the UN refugee agency.
