Three reasons why off-plan property buys can be problematic

It's a sector of the real estate market that remains buoyant but it is not without its own issues, says Michael Burke of Arabian Escapes.
Cityscape-MEA
ITP Images
1 of 4
All real estate transactions in Dubai are subject to a registration fee of four percent
8-Dubai-real-estate-construction.jpg
2 of 4
1. Pricing trap: Historically, the off-plan model was based on an upward trending market, where you paid tomorrow’s price today knowing the market was going up. But as prices are dropping, properties bought off-plan today could well be worth less by the time they’re completed, especially when you factor in commissions and flexible payment plans that allow developers to charge an even higher price per sq ft. Research here is key.
construction-site
ITP Images
3 of 4
2. Developer problems: Off-plan can still lead to a dream property, handed over new and to your exact specifications. But that depends on the developer. You might be paying more with Emaar, but you’ll get the quality and assurances of completion – otherwise, you’re buying a concept that only looks great in a brochure. And you might be buying into delays or contractor disputes you didn’t know about, so arm yourself with knowledge.
Dubai-skyline.JPG
4 of 4
3. Location, location, location: Until recently, off-plan properties were located in up-and-coming areas. But the opportunities in such locations are becoming fewer and new projects are being pushed further out of the city into areas that are far more of an unknown quantity. Can you take a chance on these locations? Again, watch what the likes of Emaar and Dubai Properties are doing – and where they’re doing it.
Up Next
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
The Al Ghurair family

The Al Ghurair family

03 Jun 2007
Banking & Finance
Cyclone heads for Gulf

Cyclone heads for Gulf

05 Jun 2007
Politics & Economics
Thu 21 Jun 2018 12:04 PM GST
Last Updated: Thu 21 Jun 2018 01:02 PM GST

Recent Galleries

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay reach knockout stage in Russia - photos

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay reach knockout stage in Russia - photos

Royal Ascot 2018 day one - in pictures

Royal Ascot 2018 day one - in pictures

Russia World Cup 2018: Host nation on verge of last 16 by easing past Egypt 3-1 - photos

Russia World Cup 2018: Host nation on verge of last 16 by easing past Egypt 3-1 - photos

Photos: Eight well-designed stadiums from the Middle East

Photos: Eight well-designed stadiums from the Middle East

Russia World Cup 2018: England 2-1 victory over Tunisia - photos

Russia World Cup 2018: England 2-1 victory over Tunisia - photos

In pictures: Angelina Jolie visits the ruins of Iraq's Mosul

In pictures: Angelina Jolie visits the ruins of Iraq's Mosul

First look inside Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Al Seef at Dubai Creek

First look inside Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Al Seef at Dubai Creek

Photos: Where to watch the World Cup in Dubai

Photos: Where to watch the World Cup in Dubai

Five things to know about the new destinations served by direct flights

Five things to know about the new destinations served by direct flights

Eid escapes: 12 places to go from Dubai this year

Eid escapes: 12 places to go from Dubai this year