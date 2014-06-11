Gateway to a new era

Could Telr be the answer to start-ups’ prayers? The new three-in-one payment gateway concept aims to smooth e-payments for young businesses, as well as offering the potential of funding.

By Neil King
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 11:28 AM

If ‘payment gateways’ is the answer, what is the question?

More often than not the question is something along the lines of ‘what gives start-ups and SMEs the biggest logistical headache?’

For the truth of the matter is that payment gateways have long been underdeveloped in the region, driving many new companies to despair, and costing them time and money in the process.

 In a part of the world where cash-on-delivery is still king, something has to give in the world of digital payments, and now it seems there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Using his 16 years of experience in cards and payments – including 12 years with Visa, and four years as Managing Director of PayPal Middle East – Elias Ghanem has co-founded a new digital payment proposition which could revolutionise the market in more ways than one.

Telr – based in Dubai and Singapore – is a three-pronged concept aimed at helping e-commerce start-ups build and grow their business efficiently.

Its trio of components includes a secure, multi-lingual, multi-currency payment gateway; unified logistics and payment API (Application Programming Interface); and a funding option designed to give merchants a cash advance on their transactions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Mobile Show Middle East, Ghanem told StartUp: “E-commerce businesses in the region are growing, the economy is booming again, and card payments are coming up. But there’s a lot that we can do better.

“Payment gateways in this region have to improve, and that’s what we wanted to do. That’s why we started with Telr. We aim to solve the issue of payment gateways for emerging markets. For the whole of the Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia.

Article continued on next page...

Related:

Stories

Should I… ask family for investment?

Report on payment options to be revealed

New insurance scheme for SMEs

SME financing gap in MENA as high as $240bn

$500m investment for MENA SMEs

Also in StartUp

Getting press for your start-up

Video: Tunisia - Digital startups empowering youth

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Getting press for your start-up

Getting press for your start-up

Giulia Girardi, growth marketer at Equidam, shines a spotlight...

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Tamara Pupic analyses why the UAE’s educated and highly skilled...

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

Revealed: Seven recruitment trends in the Middle East

What is social recruiting? It’s when employers use social platforms...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking