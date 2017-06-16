GCC banks 'resilient' despite challenging market

KPMG says banks coping well amid era of higher impairment charges, costs and increased margin pressures

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 16 June 2017 12:54 AM

The Gulf's banking system remains resilient despite margin pressures, increased impairment charges and higher funding costs, according to KPMG, the global audit, tax and advisory firm. 

Its report analyses the published annual earnings of 56 listed commercial banks across six GCC nations, covering over 90 percent of the region’s listed banking assets.

The report highlighted that net profit succumbed to margin pressures and higher impairments costs and witnessed a annual decline for the first time in recent years.

The credit quality of many banks also deteriorated with overall impairment charges increasing by approximately 25 percent from 2015.

However, it added that despite these challenges, asset growth stood at a robust 6.5 percent on average across the region, driven by increased lending to government and related entities.

KPMG said overall long-term outlook for the GCC banking sector remains "relatively positive". Key themes that are expected to govern the sector include the likely implementation of VAT, digitisation, cybersecurity, and improved cost and operational efficiencies, it added.

Omar Mahmood, head of financial services for KPMG in the Middle East and South Asia said: “In what has been a challenging economic year globally, most of the challenges specific to banking have remained constant over the past 12 months, and the drop in profits reflects this.

"However, we are increasingly seeing banks looking to create efficiencies and find innovative ways to stay relevant to customers.

“Overall, we feel that banks are in a stronger position to weather the current economic challenges, underscored by ongoing government support and infrastructure investments which will help maintain further stability in the sector.”

Mirroring the increased capital raising activity during the year, overall capital adequacy and liquidity ratios on the banks’ balance sheets increased in 2016, helping banks grow and remain above minimum capital adequacy requirements.

This figure could reach 18 per cent in some GCC countries by 2018, well over the eight percent requirement under Basel III, KPMG added.

The report said financial services in Bahrain recorded overall growth from 1.7 percent in 2015 to 7.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 but impaired loans had to be checked because of manufacturing and mining sectors.

Since the third quarter of 2016, liquidity pressures in Saudi Arabia have eased owing to the launch of Vision 2030 and the subsequent record bond issuance of $17.5 billion. While there is cautious optimism, increasing impairment charges and continued cost pressures continue to act as headwinds for the Saudi listed banks, KPMG said.

The report also said that decelerating GDP growth coupled with rising impairments and non-performing loans have pressured banks in the UAE. Net impairment charges on loans and advances increased 28 percent to $3.7 billion.

Higher impairments along with increased cost of funds lowered profits by 5.8 percent year on year which also led to a drop in returns on both assets and equity. However, the capital adequacy ratio stood at a healthy 18.3 percent.

Related:

Stories

GCC banks forecast to see 'pronounced slowdown' in 2016, 2017

UAE banks' liquidity improving

First Abu Dhabi Bank name gets shareholder approval

UAE banking merger could be just the start

GCC gov't spending levels can lead to more volatile growth in the region

IMF sees GCC budget deficits shrinking as rulers cut spending

Galleries
InPics: The 100 Most Powerful Arab Women 2016 - Banking & Finance

InPics: The 100 Most Powerful Arab Women 2016 - Banking & Finance

Companies

KPMG International

Also in Banking & Finance

Saudi private sector growth falls to 6-month low in May

Revealed: Saudi billionaire's Careem investment worth $62m

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking