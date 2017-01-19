GCC has youngest Porsche owners in the world, says CEO

Regional Porsche boss says buyers in the UAE and the Gulf are 12 years younger than global average

By Thomas Shambler
  • Thursday, 19 January 2017 1:59 PM

Deesch Papke, CEO Porsche Middle East & Africa, has revealed that their customers are well below the average age worldwide.

“Our demographics worldwide are pretty much the same, the only difference is our customers in the UAE or the GCC, the customer is slightly younger,” Papke told journalists at the media launch of the new Posche Panamera.

“Our average age for customers worldwide is 47 roughly, and our customers here are about 35 years old.”

He said Kuwait is where Porsche has the largest number of female buyers in the region.

“Most of the time the purchase decision is made by the male. You often have fathers buying cars for their wives or for their daughters. We cannot track that perfectly, but within the UAE it's about 60 to 70 percent male, but in countries like Kuwait we have a very, very high penetration with women [buyers]. There the ladies come in buy the cars themselves,” said Papke.

The new Panamera has been completely redesigned on the outside, with an all-new chassis, engine and interior. There are two models – both of which are rubro-powered and equipped with four-wheel drive – the Panamera S and the Panamera Turbo.

Inside the cabin, Porsche has included a touch-sensitive 12.3-inch screen that lets you pinch-to-zoom and has handwriting recognition features. The system also integrates Apple CarPlay, Google Earth and Google Street View.

The Panamera S has a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, which produces 440-horsepower (that's 20 horsepower more than its predecessor). The Turbo model has a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood, capable of 550-horsepower. Both engines are connected to a new 8-speed dual clutch transmission.

