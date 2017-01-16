GCC's financial assets forecast to fall to $2.1trn by end-2017

Subdued growth and challenges to further fiscal and structural reforms in the GCC region has led to a negative outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2017, according to ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

Its annual GCC Sovereign Outlook said it expects real GDP growth in the GCC in 2017-18 to remain weak by historical standards with an average of 1.6 percent.

Moody's said the growth would range from 0.7 percent for Saudi Arabia to 3.3 percent for Qatar, adding that it estimates the GCC's aggregate fiscal deficit will narrow to 7.5 percent of GDP in 2017 and 4.9 percent in 2018, from 8.8 percent of GDP in 2016, mainly as a result of higher oil prices.

According to Moody's estimates, the debt-to-GDP ratio across the GCC will rise to 31.6 percent by 2018 from just 10.5 percent in 2014, adding another $154 billion in government debt in 2017 and 2018.

Qatar and Bahrain will likely continue to rely solely on market funding whereas Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Kuwait will issue debt and make use of government reserves, it added.

Moody's said Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will record the largest increase in debt between 2016 and 2018, with the government debt-to-GDP ratio rising by around 14 percent. For Oman and Kuwait, Moody's expects lower debt increases of around 8-9 percent of GDP.

The debt burdens of the UAE and Qatar, on the other hand, are expected to stabilise in 2017 - having pre-financed part of their 2017 deficits - and decline in 2018.

Moody's said it projects that GCC-wide government financial assets will decline to $2.1 trillion by the end of 2017, down from $2.4 trillion in 2014. This will lead to a weakening net asset position for all GCC sovereigns but most pronounced in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Mathias Angonin, analyst at Moody's, said challenges to fiscal deficit reduction will stem from potential slipping of fiscal consolidation measures in the face of social pressures.

The ratings agency said fiscal deficits will remain sizeable in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman given challenges to further consolidation from comparatively lower per capita incomes than in the higher-rated GCC members and potential social tensions.

It added that the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait will likely record relatively low fiscal deficits of 3-4 percent of GDP in 2017.

The report said debt issuance volumes will be lower in 2017 and 2018 compared to 2016, helped by the expected reduction in fiscal deficits.