Gemini says first Dubai project on track for 2018 completion

Developer appoints main contractor for Gemini Splendor in Mohammed Bin Rashid City

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 16 February 2017 3:04 PM

Gemini Property Developers has announced that Gemini Splendor, the first of a series of luxury residential projects in the GCC over the next few years, is on track for completion in early 2018.

Gemini Splendor is being built in the Hartland community in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City, with a built-up area of over 320,000 sq ft.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2018 and will feature a total of 134 units of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and townhouses.

In addition, the building will also host retail, shopping and entertainment facilities, along with green spaces, the developer said in a statement.

Gemini said it has completed 24 percent construction of the project and has appointed Al Jihan Gulf Horizon Contracting as main contractor.

“As a new developer, we are determined in our vision and commitment – to deliver on time, within the budget and most importantly, with the best quality,” said Sudhakar R Rao, managing director of Gemini Property Developers.

The project is self-financed by the group as well as funded by banks and the construction of the project is not linked to off-plan sale of the units, he added.

Related:

Stories

Gemini says construction starts on Dubai MBR City project

Dubai's Nakheel unveils new $231m Ibn Battuta project

Dubai property prices near 2014 peak: report

Developer says set to launch $952m projects in Dubai

Galleries
Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

Moving homes in Dubai? Here are 5 relocation tips

Moving homes in Dubai? Here are 5 relocation tips

In pictures: First look inside SOMA-designed One Palm development

In pictures: First look inside SOMA-designed One Palm development

Also in Construction

Nearly 15% of all Dubai buildings flout planning rules

Municipality chief reveals reason behind Dubai Frame opening delay

Also in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah plans new attractions to build on 2016 tourism growth

Dubai residential prices show positive signs in January

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking