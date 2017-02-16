Gemini says first Dubai project on track for 2018 completion

|Home
Developer appoints main contractor for Gemini Splendor in Mohammed Bin Rashid City
Gemini Property Developers has announced that Gemini Splendor, the first of a series of luxury residential projects in the GCC over the next few years, is on track for completion in early 2018.
Gemini Splendor is being built in the Hartland community in Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City, with a built-up area of over 320,000 sq ft.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2018 and will feature a total of 134 units of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and townhouses.
In addition, the building will also host retail, shopping and entertainment facilities, along with green spaces, the developer said in a statement.
Gemini said it has completed 24 percent construction of the project and has appointed Al Jihan Gulf Horizon Contracting as main contractor.
“As a new developer, we are determined in our vision and commitment – to deliver on time, within the budget and most importantly, with the best quality,” said Sudhakar R Rao, managing director of Gemini Property Developers.
The project is self-financed by the group as well as funded by banks and the construction of the project is not linked to off-plan sale of the units, he added.
