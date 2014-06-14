German car giant invests $20m in Middle East facilities

Volkswagen Middle East has reported record growth across its retail network with the opening of six showrooms and a series of service facilities in the first half of 2014.

The $20 million development of the brand's retail network saw sustained demand across the model line-up in the region, the German car maker said in a statement.

The company said it has opened six new showrooms in Beirut, Doha, Dubai, Erbil, Fujairah and Sharjah alongside new service centres in Erbil, Muscat, Fujairah and Sharjah.

The network will continue to expand throughout 2014, as Volkswagen Middle East starts construction on the world's largest Volkswagen showroom and service facility in Kuwait this summer.

In Abu Dhabi, ground will also be broken for a third Volkswagen showroom in the UAE capital with future facilities marked for development in Oman.

Thomas Milz, managing director, Volkswagen Middle East said: "Service excellence is our first priority and together with our local partners, we are committed to providing our customers with high quality products and unrivalled customer service through strategic investment in technology, after-sales and better accessibility than ever before with new and enhanced, world-class showrooms and service centres.

"Our retail network's record-breaking growth signifies our ongoing commitment to the Middle East. With the support of our trusted partners in the region, we remain on track to becoming a world leader in customer satisfaction and innovation by 2018," Milz said.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen Middle East announced a 30 percent increase in deliveries across the GCC in 2013 compared to the previous year.

The company said it delivered almost 14,000 vehicles to customers across eight Middle East markets.