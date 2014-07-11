German car giant says MidEast sales up 11% in H1

|Home
Audi reports sales of 5,689 vehicles in first six months of 2014, luxury Q7 is top seller in region
German car manufacturer Audi has announced that sales in the Middle East rose by 11 percent during the first half of 2014.
Audi Middle East reported sales of 5,689 vehicles in the first six months of the year, with the luxury Q7 the best-selling model with 1,143 units sold, the company said in a statement.
"In the first six months of this year, Audi Middle East has continued its momentum and achieved another double digit growth of 11 percent," said Trevor Hill, managing director of Audi Middle East.
"The spring launch of the all-new A3 sedan fuelled this achievement with 347 cars sold. This success was supported by the continued growth of our sport-utility cars and models in the top premium segments."
The Audi Q7 was the best-selling model and posted a sales gain of seven percent in H1, closely followed by the Audi A8, Q5 and A6.
Audi said the UAE continued to be the biggest market for Audi Middle East with 42 percent of the total volume, followed by Saudi Arabia (20.6 percent) and Kuwait (11.3 percent).
With year-on-year sales growth of 11.4 percent, Audi said it achieved the best first half year globally in company history. The brand with the four rings handed over around 869,350 cars to customers in the first six months.
