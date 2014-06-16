German hotel operator plans to make Doha debut

|Home
Steigenberger Hotels set to open its first five-star property in Qatari capital city in 2016
German operator Steigenberger Hotels is to open its first hotel in Doha, Qatar, owned by Sheikh Abdulla bin Abdulrahman bin Seoud Al Thani.
Construction on the new five-star hotel - the Steigenberger Hotel Doha Airport Road - is set to begin this autumn and the property’s opening is slated for 2016, Hotelier Middle East reported.
It is the second property in the Gulf region in the company's pipeline, following on the from the annoucement that it will bring its InterCityHotel hotel brand to the UAE for the first time with the opening of the InterCityHotel Culture Village in 2016.
The hotel is set to have around 200 rooms, including a number of suites. It will also have a large conference centre with a 400 square metre ballroom and several seminar and meeting rooms
Among its facilities will be a fitness and health spa centre with saunas, a swimming pool, a gym and massage and beauty treatment rooms.
"Following the signing of agreements for projects in China and Dubai, Doha is an ideal addition to our portfolio of hotels at attractive locations,” said Steigenberger Hotels CEO Puneet Chhatwal.
The new hotel will have two international restaurants – one specialising in Lebanese food and the other featuring a 200 square metre terrace. A shisha bar is also being planned.
Owner Sheikh Abdulla bin Abdulrahman bin Seoud Al Thani said: "We are looking forward to providing guests here in Doha with part of the legacy of the Steigenberger brand – German quality in combination with individuality and incomparable service."
