German leader Merkel arrives in Abu Dhabi

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, touches down in UAE capital on official state visit

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 1 May 2017 4:12 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday on an official state visit, state news agency WAM reported.

Upon her arrival at the Presidential Airport, Merkel was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

An official reception ceremony was held in honour of the German Chancellor, where both the UAE and German national anthems were played and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest, WAM said.

A group of school children from the German School in Abu Dhabi also greeted Merkel, waving the flags of the two countries.

The German delegation included Steffen Seibert, German Government spokesperson, Gotz Lingenthal, German Ambassador to the UAE, and Christoph Heusgen, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor.

Related:

Stories

Relations between Germans and Saudis are "solid but not shining"

Most of GCC marked 'low' political risk for 2017

How the Brexit aftermath affects the GCC

German arms export jump triggers criticism of Gulf deals

Galleries
In pictures: German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Saudi King Salman

In pictures: German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Saudi King Salman

Also in Politics & Economics

Dubai firms can now get dual onshore, offshore licences

Abu Dhabi, DIFC Courts pledge to strengthen ties

Also in UAE

UAE gov't worker hailed after saving drowning girl, woman

UAE sees steep rise in credit card applications

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking