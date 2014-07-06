Germany's Steigenberger eyes Middle East hotel growth

Steigenberger is targeting a number of cities across the Middle East, as it looks to build on hotels already in the pipeline in Dubai and Doha.

The German operator recently revealed plans to open a new five-star hotel in Qatar - the Steigenberger Hotel Doha Airport Road. Construction will being this autumn and the property is slated to open in 2016.

It will also bring its InterCityHotel brand to Dubai with a property being developed in Dubai Culture Village. It too will open in 2016.

In comments given exclusively to HotelierMiddleEast.com, Steigenberger chief development officer Claus-Dieter Jandel explained the company’s focus on the region.

“The Middle East is high on our agenda at the moment,” he said. “We are actively engaged in identifying suitable opportunities to establish our brands Steigenberger (five star, luxury) and InterCityhotels (mid-market) in gateway cities and secondary locations."

Asked to specify any particular locations the company was exploring possibilities in, he specified Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah in the UAE, Muscat in Oman, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Doha in Qatar.

“We would like to see our Steigenberger brand in all major capital cities as well as in luxury resorts and our InterCityHotel brand in capital cities and secondary locations close to financial and business districts and airports or locations in proximity to demand generators.”

“We do not have explicit [target hotel] numbers but are mainly driven by the right partner in the right location for our brands.”

Jandel also confirmed that construction on InterCityHotel Culture Village in Dubai will start in the fourth quarter 2014, with the property expected to open in autumn 2016.