Global sports brand launches Dubai subsidiary, eyes growth

ASICS sets up dedicated Dubai operations as part of expansion plan in emerging markets

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 9 March 2017 3:02 PM

ASICS has launched a subsidiary in Dubai, the first fully owned sales and marketing organisation of the global sports brand in the Middle East.

ASICS Middle East has been set up as part of the brand’s strategy to further expand its footprint in emerging markets, it said in a statement.

ASICS said it also plans to strongly increase marketing investment in the region as well as developing direct relationships with key retailers.

The Middle East subsidiary has replaced the current distributor Falaknaz, which has represented the ASICS brand in the Gulf region since 2003.

ASICS is now based in Dubai and has set up efficient logistic operations to allow for fast deliveries to retailers in the region, the statement said

The operation will be led by general manager Cengiz Kiray who said: “We are looking forward to strengthening our presence in the Middle East with the support of our talented team and local partners.

"The regional sports industry continues to thrive and presents the perfect opportunity for ASICS to introduce the full range of our products and services using the latest sports technology available on the market.”

Kiray said he aims to optimise existing partnerships with retailers in the region, as well as developing new direct relationships with key accounts.

ASICS Middle East's latest spring-summer 2017 collection is now available across the region through local retailers including Go Sport, Pairs, Foot Locker, The Athlete’s Foot, Stadium, U-Mark, Sportsone, Namshi.com and Level Shoe District.

ASICS is currently in the top three sports footwear brands in Europe and is a market leader in both performance running and in tennis.

Alistair Cameron, CEO of ASICS EMEA, said: “The ASICS subsidiary in Dubai will allow us to grow the ASICS brand to the next level in Dubai and the Middle East, whilst ensuring we maintain a premium level of service for key accounts and consumers in the region.

"We are excited about replicating the success we have had in Europe, where we have more than doubled our business in the last five years, increasing our footprint in the Middle East, and building on existing relationships with key retail partners.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai named world's second most important retail hub

Nike launches hijab for Muslim athletes

Christian cross dropped from Real Madrid logo in GCC clothing deal

Dubai retail group Marka still in red despite jump in 2016 revenue

Dubai unveils plan to develop city's largest public park

Galleries
5 fitness apps to try if you don’t know what to do in the gym

5 fitness apps to try if you don’t know what to do in the gym

Also in Retail

New "smart mall" to open in Dubai's Jebel Ali

GCC consumers need to be better protected

Also in UAE

Dubai's Damac awards $380m contracts so far in 2017

Bentley showcases first electric car, the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking