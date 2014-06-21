GM hires Audi exec to drive Cadillac sales in Middle East

US car giant General Motors has said it has hired a former Audi senior executive to help drive sales of its Cadillac brand in the Middle East.

General Motors said in a statement that it has appointed Felix Weller as its new vehicle sales, service and marketing director - Cadillac.

Weller will lead Cadillac in the region after three years as the sales director for Audi Middle East.

He spent a total of seven years in the region with Audi where he was also responsible for establishing its dealer development program focusing on quality at the point of sale.

Prior to this, Weller spent 10 years with Mercedes Benz in Stuttgart, the statement said.

The new role at General Motors was created specifically to support the auto giant's renewed focus on the luxury brand, it added.

"We know that the demand for luxury vehicles is growing and fast. For instance, in the UAE, our Cadillac brand had 10.2 percent sales growth last year. We have more Cadillacs on the road now than ever before," said Maurice Williams, president and managing director of General Motors Middle East .

Weller added: "We want to capitalise on our growth and for Cadillac to stand out even further as a key luxury brand in the Middle East. Cadillac and the region have a joint history based on common values."

GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Isuzu, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands.