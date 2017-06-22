Gold smuggling bid foiled on Jet Airways’ Dubai-Mumbai flight

Indian custom officials have foiled a passenger’s bid to smuggle gold, worth $53,765 (Rs34,80,000), on a Jet Airways Dubai-Mumbai flight on Tuesday evening, according to media reports.

Officials discovered two unclaimed packets wrapped with black coloured adhesive tape and concealed in the cavity behind the toilet mirror on the flight.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business, a Jet Airways spokesperson said: “The matter is being investigated by the relevant authorities and we are extending our full cooperation.

“Jet Airways has put in place stringent measures to restrict movement of personnel at airports, as also security checks.”

Each packet contained five gold bars weighing 1,160 grams, valued at $53,765 (Rs34,80,000), according to Asian News International news agency.

Earlier this week, custom officers recovered gold weighing 1,998 gram worth $92,604 (Rs59,94,000) on a Jet Airways flight from Bangkok.