Golf's 'Race to Dubai' extended until 2020

Dubai will remain the venue for the European Tour’s season-ending event after Jumeirah Golf Estates signed a three-year extension.

The Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates has been the venue for the European Tour’s final event, the DP World Tour Championship, for the past eight years, with a prize purse of $5 million for the ‘Race to Dubai’.

In addition, the Dubai event is also the concluding $8 million Rolex Series event of the season, which features a minimum of seven tournaments in locations across the world, which includes PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Irish Open, Scottish Open and Italian Open.

News of the extension coincides with DP World’s commitment as title sponsor to the tournament, also until 2020.

Last year over 62,000 spectators flocked to Jumeirah Golf Estates to watch the action unfold, while global household TV reach exceeded 503 million.

Past champions include Lee Westwood (2009), Robert Karlsson (2010), Alvaro Quiros (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012 & 2015), Henrik Stenson (2013 & 2014) and defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Golf has been played in the UAE for more than 40 years and in Dubai, and has grown into an industry worth $270 million a year, according to a recent report by Deloitte.

“The support of Jumeirah Golf Estates has been critical in the growth and development of the DP World Tour Championship over the past eight years and we are delighted they have reaffirmed their support until 2020,” said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.

Yousuf Kazim, CEO, Jumeirah Golf Estates, added, “As the popularity of the DP World Tour Championship continues to grow each year, so too does Dubai’s reputation as the world class destination for golf tourism. Not only does hosting such a tournament underscore Dubai’s credentials as a global hub for international sport, it also provides a platform to tell Dubai’s story on a world stage and provides the perfect showcase to promote Golf at a grass roots level across the UAE.”