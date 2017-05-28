Golf's 'Race to Dubai' extended until 2020

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Jumeirah Golf Estates will remain the host venue of the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, until 2020
Dubai will remain the venue for the European Tour’s season-ending event after Jumeirah Golf Estates signed a three-year extension.
The Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates has been the venue for the European Tour’s final event, the DP World Tour Championship, for the past eight years, with a prize purse of $5 million for the ‘Race to Dubai’.
In addition, the Dubai event is also the concluding $8 million Rolex Series event of the season, which features a minimum of seven tournaments in locations across the world, which includes PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Irish Open, Scottish Open and Italian Open.
News of the extension coincides with DP World’s commitment as title sponsor to the tournament, also until 2020.
Last year over 62,000 spectators flocked to Jumeirah Golf Estates to watch the action unfold, while global household TV reach exceeded 503 million.
Past champions include Lee Westwood (2009), Robert Karlsson (2010), Alvaro Quiros (2011), Rory McIlroy (2012 & 2015), Henrik Stenson (2013 & 2014) and defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Golf has been played in the UAE for more than 40 years and in Dubai, and has grown into an industry worth $270 million a year, according to a recent report by Deloitte.
“The support of Jumeirah Golf Estates has been critical in the growth and development of the DP World Tour Championship over the past eight years and we are delighted they have reaffirmed their support until 2020,” said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.
Yousuf Kazim, CEO, Jumeirah Golf Estates, added, “As the popularity of the DP World Tour Championship continues to grow each year, so too does Dubai’s reputation as the world class destination for golf tourism. Not only does hosting such a tournament underscore Dubai’s credentials as a global hub for international sport, it also provides a platform to tell Dubai’s story on a world stage and provides the perfect showcase to promote Golf at a grass roots level across the UAE.”
I think you need to check your numbers. Whilst school fees in Dubai are expensive, I don't think they have reached the numbers quoted in your report. moreSunday, 28 May 2017 12:58 PM - James
very true!... oil will be in $40-$50 range for the next decade...
more
The movie didn't actually showed here in our country, Philippines. But I got the chance to watched it. To be honest, I forgot how many times I have watched... moreSunday, 28 May 2017 9:05 AM - Emylou
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Not quite.
Emiratis 11% of population 11% of accidents. Pakistanis 12.5% of population; 15% of accidents. Indians 27% of the population - 39... more
I think you need to check your numbers. Whilst school fees in Dubai are expensive, I don't think they have reached the numbers quoted in your report. moreSunday, 28 May 2017 12:58 PM - James
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules