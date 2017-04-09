Gone in 31 seconds: Dubai gold shop thieves arrested

A Hong Kong gang of five who managed to steal $545,000 (AED2 million) worth of jewellery in just 31 seconds have been arrested by Dubai Police.

General Abdullah Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the police work of the General Directorate of Investigation and Criminal Investigation who managed to arrest the gang within 24 hours of it being reported.

Three masked men, who worse gold masks when carrying out the theft, broke the window of the shop in the Naif area at 5am on Friday morning last and stole the jewellery in just 31 seconds, according to Major General Khalil al-Mansouri, and left without trace.



The gang of six arrested in International City

Mansouri said the method used in planning and execution of the crime underlined that the professional nature of the gang.

“The way in which the crime was committed, the location, the time, the manner in which the shop was invaded, the complete concealment of the faces, and the avoidance of surveillance cameras - this indicates that they had studied the site well before the crime was committed,” he said.

Mansouri said a task force was put together and in the course of their initial investigation, they received information about an organised gang specialising in armed robbery cases from Hong Kong. The gang were identified and found to be located in the China cluster in International City, where they sub-leased an apartment on a daily basis.

The gang of six, which included one woman, were found with the stolen jewellery and tools used in the robbery.