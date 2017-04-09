Gone in 31 seconds: Dubai gold shop thieves arrested

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gang stole jewellery worth $545,000 in just 31 seconds
A Hong Kong gang of five who managed to steal $545,000 (AED2 million) worth of jewellery in just 31 seconds have been arrested by Dubai Police.
General Abdullah Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the police work of the General Directorate of Investigation and Criminal Investigation who managed to arrest the gang within 24 hours of it being reported.
Three masked men, who worse gold masks when carrying out the theft, broke the window of the shop in the Naif area at 5am on Friday morning last and stole the jewellery in just 31 seconds, according to Major General Khalil al-Mansouri, and left without trace.
Mansouri said the method used in planning and execution of the crime underlined that the professional nature of the gang.
“The way in which the crime was committed, the location, the time, the manner in which the shop was invaded, the complete concealment of the faces, and the avoidance of surveillance cameras - this indicates that they had studied the site well before the crime was committed,” he said.
Mansouri said a task force was put together and in the course of their initial investigation, they received information about an organised gang specialising in armed robbery cases from Hong Kong. The gang were identified and found to be located in the China cluster in International City, where they sub-leased an apartment on a daily basis.
The gang of six, which included one woman, were found with the stolen jewellery and tools used in the robbery.
I rarely tip in restaurants for three reasons. Firstly, I see a tip as a reward for extra service not just for bringing and clearing plates. Secondly,... moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Dave Reeder
This is great news, now I only hope the ticket prices are reasonable and the show timings are not too odd. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 9:15 AM - Mitesh
Love You Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al maktoum, surely you are pride of the nation. moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Qareena
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
I rarely tip in restaurants for three reasons. Firstly, I see a tip as a reward for extra service not just for bringing and clearing plates. Secondly,... moreSunday, 9 April 2017 1:05 PM - Dave Reeder
It will not be a cake walk for E Commerce in the region, as GCC is not US. There is an opportunity for retailers and Mall owners to adopt Omni channel... moreWednesday, 5 April 2017 8:51 AM - AB India
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules