Google appoints new MD for MENA business

Google has appointed Lino Cattaruzzi as their new managing director to lead its business operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Cattaruzzi will lead the efforts to enable local business partners scale growth online and engage with consumers, as well as help the wider digital ecosystem through scalable programs and initiatives.

“After eight years at Google, I am excited to start a new challenge within the company and look forward to working with some very talented Googlers here in the Dubai office,” Cattaruzzi said.

“I find the MENA region to be truly fascinating and believe there is a lot more to be done in unlocking its digital potential. Since Google established its presence in MENA eight years ago, a significant effort went in successfully boosting the wide adoption of digital across large and small businesses in MENA.”

Cattaruzzi comes with over twenty years of experience in the tech industry where he previously led the Google business in Mexico as Country Director and before that Argentina. He also spearheaded the global sales strategy team for online media solutions at Google’s headquarters in California, and was in charge of the online sales organisation for Germany, Switzerland and Austria while based out of Dublin.