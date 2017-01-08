Google appoints new MD for MENA business

Lino Cattaruzzi will lead the efforts to enable local business partners scale growth online and engage with consumers

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 8 January 2017 7:12 PM
Lino Cattaruzzi

Lino Cattaruzzi

Google has appointed Lino Cattaruzzi as their new managing director to lead its business operations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Cattaruzzi will lead the efforts to enable local business partners scale growth online and engage with consumers, as well as help the wider digital ecosystem through scalable programs and initiatives.

“After eight years at Google, I am excited to start a new challenge within the company and look forward to working with some very talented Googlers here in the Dubai office,” Cattaruzzi said.

“I find the MENA region to be truly fascinating and believe there is a lot more to be done in unlocking its digital potential. Since Google established its presence in MENA eight years ago, a significant effort went in successfully boosting the wide adoption of digital across large and small businesses in MENA.”

Cattaruzzi comes with over twenty years of experience in the tech industry where he previously led the Google business in Mexico as Country Director and before that Argentina. He also spearheaded the global sales strategy team for online media solutions at Google’s headquarters in California, and was in charge of the online sales organisation for Germany, Switzerland and Austria while based out of Dublin.

Related:

Stories

The year of democratising digital transformation

MidEast wearables market forecast to see strong growth in 2017

Google's Pixel smartphone to launch in MidEast 'within two years', says CEO

Inside Google's brave new world

Why the Gulf cannot ignore artificial intelligence

Galleries
In pictures: Google unveils new products

In pictures: Google unveils new products

Companies

Google Inc.

Also in Technology

Video: Ethical quandaries and the future of technological innovation

Rosneft purchase leads $82 billion spree by sovereign investors in 2016

Also in UAE

Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

Sunil Vaswani and Ashish Thakkar to headline Arabian Business Africa Forum

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking