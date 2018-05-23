Ramadan vegan chocolate dates launched in Dubai

UAE grown dates dipped in vegan chocolate are now available for those living the plant life
By Lubna Hamdan
Wed 23 May 2018 01:59 PM

Dubai chocolatier Mirzam has launched a vegan-friendly chocolate-coated date collection in response to healthy demands during Ramadan.

The entirely vegan, dairy and sugar-free collection includes several items made using 100% and 62% dark chocolate. The dates are all UAE-grown and boast fillings ranging from dried fruit to pistachio and coconut.

The collection also features gifting options such as boxes of dates ideal for iftars and suhoors.

The chocolate is crafted from beans originating from Vietnam, Indonesia, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea and India.

Mirzam is located in Alserkal Avenue and Dubai Design District, though delivery is available online through its website or app. Prices for date boxes start at AED45.

Interestingly, the boxes include recipes for each of the chocolate-coated dates.

Mirzam also has Ramadan hampers including entirely vegan chocolate bars and bites as well as hot chocolate and hazelnut slab.

