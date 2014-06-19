Graeme McDowell supports Ryder Cup staging in Dubai

By Neil Halligan
  • June 19 2014 10:34
Two-times Ryder Cup winner says emirate would be a “pretty amazing” venue for the tournament.

Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell has given his support to the Ryder Cup tournament coming to Dubai.

Last month US business tycoon Donald Trump told Arabian Business that he would hope to attract professional tournaments to his new course in Dubai, including the Ryder Cup tournament.

“I’m not saying we’ll get the Ryder Cup but I think we’ll have a great chance; [Ryder Cup boss] Sandy Jones respects me and I respect Sandy,” Trump said.

Graeme McDowell, who won the Ryder Cup with Europe in 2010 (when he holed the winning putt) and 2012, has said there are good reasons to bring the event to the Middle East.

“When you say a Ryder Cup in Dubai, it sounds a little kind of crazy, but you know, when you look at what Dubai and the Middle East means to The European Tour, it would be a pretty amazing Ryder Cup venue, let’s be honest,” he said, speaking in Cork before the Irish Open in Fota Island.

“I don’t think the Americans would have a problem with it. They have got some amazing golf courses over there and it would be a hell of a showcase for world golf.

“Dubai, like I say, is a crazy thought, but there’s no doubt Dubai is kind of the spiritual headquarters of the European Tour.

“So I couldn’t really I wouldn’t have a problem with the argument that it could have potential to be a Ryder Cup venue, which that would be a fun place to have a Ryder Cup.”

This year’s event will be held in Gleneagles, Scotland, and Europe next host the biennial event in 2018 in France, so the next event that has to be decided is 2022.

Posted by: Victory Monday, 23 June 2014 8:42 AM[UAE] - UAE

There is no reason to bring it to the ME for the foreseeable future. Look at the make up of the current and previous teams and it will go to Ireland, Germany, Italy and maybe Denmark before they even contemplate putting it on a Trump course in Dubai.

American fans won't travel to the ME for a golf tournament and it's very costly for European fans to do the same.

Posted by: leo50 Thursday, 19 June 2014 4:51 PM[UAE] - United Arab Emirates

i believe any of the major courses in Dubai would be ideal for the Ryder Cup but wouldn't consider the Trump course until it has been built and thoroughly tested, unlike some of the Donald's would be implementations.

Posted by: Mitchel Green Thursday, 19 June 2014 2:34 PM[UAE] - UAE

A Dubai Ryder Cup would be one of the best, and biggest sporting events ever to be held in Dubai! It would be ... awesome!

Would be just so cool to have it a Damac/Trump's course - the designs look really smart and that Hanse guy doing the designs is the best in the world!

Arabian Business should lead the campaign to get the Ryder Cup to the Trump course in Dubai!!!!!!!!

Mitchel

