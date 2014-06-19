Graeme McDowell supports Ryder Cup staging in Dubai

|Home
Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell has given his support to the Ryder Cup tournament coming to Dubai.
Last month US business tycoon Donald Trump told Arabian Business that he would hope to attract professional tournaments to his new course in Dubai, including the Ryder Cup tournament.
“I’m not saying we’ll get the Ryder Cup but I think we’ll have a great chance; [Ryder Cup boss] Sandy Jones respects me and I respect Sandy,” Trump said.
Graeme McDowell, who won the Ryder Cup with Europe in 2010 (when he holed the winning putt) and 2012, has said there are good reasons to bring the event to the Middle East.
“When you say a Ryder Cup in Dubai, it sounds a little kind of crazy, but you know, when you look at what Dubai and the Middle East means to The European Tour, it would be a pretty amazing Ryder Cup venue, let’s be honest,” he said, speaking in Cork before the Irish Open in Fota Island.
“I don’t think the Americans would have a problem with it. They have got some amazing golf courses over there and it would be a hell of a showcase for world golf.
“Dubai, like I say, is a crazy thought, but there’s no doubt Dubai is kind of the spiritual headquarters of the European Tour.
“So I couldn’t really I wouldn’t have a problem with the argument that it could have potential to be a Ryder Cup venue, which that would be a fun place to have a Ryder Cup.”
This year’s event will be held in Gleneagles, Scotland, and Europe next host the biennial event in 2018 in France, so the next event that has to be decided is 2022.
