Grand Mufti warns young Saudis abroad are abusing marriage

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti has warned Saudis the signing temporary marriage contracts while abroad is an offense against Islam.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh said Muslim youths were abusing marriage, using brokers to find them a partner but separating after a short period, sometimes after only a few days, Arab News reported.

“This is not a marriage, but is just a contract for spending pleasure times,” Sheikh Abdul, the kingdom’s highest Islamic cleric, warned during a sermon in Riyadh.

“A Saudi man may perhaps marry four women with one contract and leave them after the birth of their kids.

“Those women may marry more than one man, and they transport diseases. Such marriages are not accepted and are considered a means of exploitation of Muslim women.”

Sheikh Abdul said some of the Saudi youths signing temporary marriage contracts had been tricked by brokers who waited at airports.