Greenpeace hails Dubai over new solar energy achievement

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Campaign group says it expects 'even more' from Dubai to break free from fossil fuels in the future
Greenpeace Mediterranean has congratulated Dubai on the completion of the second phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, which will power 50,000 homes thanks to 2.3 million solar panels spread over 4.5 square kilometres of desert.
Julien Jreissati, Arab world campaigner at Greenpeace Mediterranean said: “The Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park constitutes a renewable energy landmark just like Noor Ouarzazate in Morocco and will contribute in fulfilling Dubai’s ambition to become a green technology hub.”
He added: “This achievement sends a clear message that the era for oil and other dirty energies is coming to an end even in fossil fuel producing countries
“We expect even more from Dubai as it has the potential to be the first city in the Arab world to commit to 100 percent renewable energy and to completely break free from fossil fuel in the near future.”
When fully completed in 2030, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park projects will be the largest single site solar power plant in the world with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatt.
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
whats next, put a fence around Middle east and we will let you know when you can cross it. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 12:20 PM - Tareq Abdulla
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
The KSA and the UAE were number 1 & 2 in the top 10 weapons purchasers between 2011 - 2015 with Iraq & Egypt taking 9th and 10th respectively. Simple economics... moreMonday, 20 March 2017 8:18 AM - Fentoni
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules