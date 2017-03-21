Greenpeace hails Dubai over new solar energy achievement

Greenpeace Mediterranean has congratulated Dubai on the completion of the second phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, which will power 50,000 homes thanks to 2.3 million solar panels spread over 4.5 square kilometres of desert.

Julien Jreissati, Arab world campaigner at Greenpeace Mediterranean said: “The Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park constitutes a renewable energy landmark just like Noor Ouarzazate in Morocco and will contribute in fulfilling Dubai’s ambition to become a green technology hub.”

He added: “This achievement sends a clear message that the era for oil and other dirty energies is coming to an end even in fossil fuel producing countries

“We expect even more from Dubai as it has the potential to be the first city in the Arab world to commit to 100 percent renewable energy and to completely break free from fossil fuel in the near future.”

When fully completed in 2030, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park projects will be the largest single site solar power plant in the world with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatt.