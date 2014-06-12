Guantanamo panel to weigh Kuwaiti prisoner's transfer

Faez Mohammed Ahmed Al Kandari has been at the US military prison in Cuba since May 2002

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 9:18 AM
Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba

Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba

A Kuwaiti inmate at the Guantanamo Bay prison faces a hearing this week on whether he should be transferred home, with the Pentagon saying on Wednesday that he likely had ties to Osama bin Laden and his lawyer contending he was no threat to the United States.

Faez Mohammed Ahmed Al Kandari has been at the US military prison in Cuba since May 2002. The parole-style hearing on Thursday will weigh whether he should still be held without charge or be sent to Kuwait.

A Defence Department profile released on Wednesday said Al Kandari acted as a recruiter and propagandist for Al Qaeda and went to Afghanistan in 2001. It gave his age as 36 or 37.

He likely served as spiritual adviser and confidant to bin Laden, the Al Qaeda leader killed by US forces in 2011, and probably fought against US-backed forces, the Pentagon said.

After a stay in a Kuwaiti rehabilitation center, Al Kandari likely would return to his family, but their "numerous connections to extremists could afford (him) opportunities to re-engage" in militant activities, the profile said.

In a statement, Al Kandari's lawyer Barry Wingard said his client was in Afghanistan for charity work. The government of Kuwait has given security assurances about returning Guantanamo prisoners, he said.

Al Kandari comes from a family of professionals and government ministers and has agreed to spend six months at a rehabilitation center in Kuwait. He wants to get married, start a family and conduct business, Wingard said.

Al Kandari's hearing comes amid a furor over the transfer of five Taliban inmates from Guantanamo Bay in exchange for captured US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. A US congressional committee voted on Tuesday to bar the use of federal funds to transfer detainees from Guantanamo.

Al Kandari is the eighth Guantanamo prisoner to appear before the national security panel. The board was established to speed up the prison's closing as ordered by President Barack Obama.

The Periodic Review Board has determined that three Yemenis are eligible for transfer and two should continue to be held. In its most recent ruling, the panel found that Salem Ahmad Hadi Bin Kanad should remain in custody, in part because of his history of fighting for a Taliban unit.

Related:

Stories

Kuwaiti Guantanamo Bay prisoner may be transferred home

Freed Taliban members to live in Doha compound

Al Qaeda planned to crash plane into ship in Dubai port - US court

Kabul brands Qatar-led prisoner swap illegal

Galleries
Protests mark Guantanamo Bay's 10th anniversary

Protests mark Guantanamo Bay's 10th anniversary

Videos

Guantanamo detainees return to Saudi Arabia

Guantanamo detainees return to Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking