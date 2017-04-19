Guggenheim Abu Dhabi not on hold, says TDIC CEO

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is not on hold, a senior Tourism Development and Investment Company (TDIC) official has said.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, which has been delayed for five years, is ready for handover to the emirate’s tourism department, Sufian Hasan Al Marzooqi, chief executive officer, TDIC said on Tuesday during a media briefing at Cityscape event.

“The Louvre is ready and we are handing it over to Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA) this year,” he told Arabian Business.

Announced in 2007, The Louvre was originally scheduled to open in 2012 but that target has been pushed back a number of times.

Though no opening date was given, the official said the opening requires a lot of consultation as it will not be a “small soft opening”.

A museum of the Louvre's magnitude will have to go through testing, art installation and development of the visitor experience before the official opening.

TDIC is developing both the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, whilst TCA will operate and manage them.



Louvre Abu Dhabi

When asked about Guggenheim, Al Marzooqi said the project was "not on hold", declining to give further details.

In February 2016, Dezeen, an architecture and design magazine, quoted Guggenheim architect Frank Gehry as saying the work has not started on the museum and no construction contract been yet awarded for the $680 million (£530 million) museum.

Although the TDIC website does not give any value or opening date for the project, it said Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a transnational museum dedicated to contemporary art and culture and is being developed in collaboration with The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

The museum will have 13,000 square metre of gallery space, 18,000 square metres of exhibition space and a 350-seat theatre, a library, a research centre and food and beverage, and retail outlets.



Artist's impression of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi