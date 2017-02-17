Gulf countries urged to build up military manufacturing base

GCC countries must shift their defence policies and a new, strategic approach to military capabilities is required to protect themselves against potential threats, according to a new report.

Consultants Oliver Wyman said the GCC’s considerable purchasing power must now be converted into industrial power, with the creation of a domestic base for military manufacturing.

The report said the six countries of the GCC are, as a group, the world’s third largest spenders on defence, with a combined budget of more than $100 billion a year.

Anshu Vats, partner and head of public sector, Oliver Wyman, said: “Until now, almost all of the billions of dollars spent on arms have gone to foreign suppliers.

"In the future, the GCC must focus on developing a domestic base of defence manufacturing to enhance the region’s capability to address a range of conventional and asymmetrical threats.”

The Middle East’s biggest defence suppliers such as the United States and the United Kingdom have encountered abrupt, political swings that place a significant degree of uncertainty on their defence and foreign policies, the report added.

"Long held policies and agreements related to the overall security of the region are now being re-assessed,” said Vats. “GCC countries must now plan for self-sufficiency in its defence and security as the only reliable way forward.”

The report comes just weeks after Saudi Arabia, at war in Yemen and competing for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, projects a 6.7 percent rise in defence spending in 2017 to 191 billion riyals ($50.8 billion).

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened militarily in Yemen in March 2015 in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a Saudi ally, and to push back Iran's influence in the region.

The first collective Gulf Arab effort at exercising armed 'hard power' without direct military US backing, the war has gone on for 22 months, eating up ammunition and spare parts and requiring extensive logistical support.