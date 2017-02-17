Gulf countries urged to build up military manufacturing base

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
New report says new approach to military capabilities is required in region to protect themselves against potential threats
GCC countries must shift their defence policies and a new, strategic approach to military capabilities is required to protect themselves against potential threats, according to a new report.
Consultants Oliver Wyman said the GCC’s considerable purchasing power must now be converted into industrial power, with the creation of a domestic base for military manufacturing.
The report said the six countries of the GCC are, as a group, the world’s third largest spenders on defence, with a combined budget of more than $100 billion a year.
Anshu Vats, partner and head of public sector, Oliver Wyman, said: “Until now, almost all of the billions of dollars spent on arms have gone to foreign suppliers.
"In the future, the GCC must focus on developing a domestic base of defence manufacturing to enhance the region’s capability to address a range of conventional and asymmetrical threats.”
The Middle East’s biggest defence suppliers such as the United States and the United Kingdom have encountered abrupt, political swings that place a significant degree of uncertainty on their defence and foreign policies, the report added.
"Long held policies and agreements related to the overall security of the region are now being re-assessed,” said Vats. “GCC countries must now plan for self-sufficiency in its defence and security as the only reliable way forward.”
The report comes just weeks after Saudi Arabia, at war in Yemen and competing for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, projects a 6.7 percent rise in defence spending in 2017 to 191 billion riyals ($50.8 billion).
A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened militarily in Yemen in March 2015 in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a Saudi ally, and to push back Iran's influence in the region.
The first collective Gulf Arab effort at exercising armed 'hard power' without direct military US backing, the war has gone on for 22 months, eating up ammunition and spare parts and requiring extensive logistical support.
Over the Room Rate, you have 10% Municipality Charge, 10% Service Charge and Tourism Dirham Fee of between AED 15-20 (USD 4.08 ~ 5.45) depending on what... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:53 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
The first step to the UAE becoming less attractive for business. Taxes require rules and the fair implementation of rules, given that many more simple... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 8:54 AM - Abu Tafif
He is an honest guy stating that India is full of corruption. This corruption is echoed by Transparency International Corruption Perceptions index also... moreThursday, 16 February 2017 1:22 PM - Rahul Shankar
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Indeed it does and many people transit overnight in DXB - hence my question.
more
read the article again....which notes that the part of initially given and fitted into Emirates and passengers boarded, but then upon Delta HQ instruction... moreMonday, 13 February 2017 1:03 PM - SA1
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
Kim K, 'famous only for being famous' is a long way from my ideal or favourite person, but the facts remain that she gave up her own time to visit the... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 8:01 AM - Lord Wonko
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules