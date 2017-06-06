Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Why the current diplomatic spat is causing a conflict of loyalties for a number of countries

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 7:04 PM

The unprecedented crisis between Qatar and four of its Gulf neighbours including Saudi Arabia is causing a conflict of loyalties for a number of countries which have good relations with both sides.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Egypt and the Maldives on Monday broke off diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

AFP asked Denis Bauchard, an expert at the French Institute of International Relations (IRFI) and Gulf analyst Kristian Ulrichsen with the Baker Institute at Rice University in Houston, for their thoughts on the crisis.

Why the sudden crisis?

"Relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia have always been bad in recent years, because of the Qatari TV station Al Jazeera, because of Doha's support for the Arab Spring (uprisings) and the Muslim Brotherhood," said Bauchard.

"But this crisis is specific, because it is the fallout from the triumphalist trip two weeks ago by Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia. The US president mixed together (jihadist groups) Daesh (another term for Islamic State), Al-Qaeda and Iran, and he virtually called for regime change in Tehran, marking a brutal change with the Obama years.

"This speech was made in front of some 50 top officials of Muslim countries, a number of whom were annoyed and had the impression a little bit that they had been kidnapped. Particularly Qatar, but also Oman, Kuwait, which are not necessarily in agreement with this very strong approach towards Iran.

"Lebanon and Iraq, which have close ties with Tehran, but also Algeria or a Muslim country like Pakistan which has a large Shiite minority, are also in complete disagreement with this strategy."

Why the cautious reactions?

"The breakdown of ties with Doha was doubtless an initiative by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is seeking reconciliation with Washington. But this decision has apparently been taken without the assent of the United States," said Bauchard.

"All this puts everyone in a difficult position, including the United States, because Qatar hosts the biggest American air base in the region. The general attitude is going to be to avoid taking sides in the quarrel and to urge everyone to resolve their differences calmly."

What is the fallout for football?

The diplomatic crisis sweeping the Gulf could invigorate a campaign by critics of Qatar to strip Doha of the 2022 World Cup.

Ulrichsen said Qatar's neighbours were among those to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on the grounds that Doha supported extremist groups "that aim to destabilise the region".

One of the areas that could feel the impact is Qatar's hosting of the World Cup, football's biggest tournament, in five years' time.

"This is a massive escalation in pressure on Qatar," she said.

"I think it will really have an impact if it lasts any time."

Since being controversially chosen by FIFA in 2010 as the host, Qatar has maintained that it is a politically secure nation despite its location in a volatile region.

Doha has also emphasised that the tournament serves the entire Gulf, and not just the tiny gas-rich emirate.

Related:

Stories

Al Habtoor: Qatar, the architect of its own isolation

Kuwait emir to travel to Saudi Arabia for Qatar talks

US President Trump adds pressure on Qatar with tweet

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke operating licence of Qatar Airways

Qatar's beIN Sports channels blocked in UAE

Galleries
In pictures: 143rd meeting council of the Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh

In pictures: 143rd meeting council of the Gulf foreign ministers in Riyadh

Also in Politics & Economics

Food, fuel and flights: How Qatar may suffer

Nepal 'failing' to protect migrant workers in Gulf

Also in Qatar

Qatar's Al-Jazeera slams 'unjustified' closure of Saudi office

Qatar's Hamad Int'l: 'It's exceptionally quiet, almost eerie'

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Why the current diplomatic spat is causing a conflict of loyalties...

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking