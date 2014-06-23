Gulf fans splash $500k in Brazil during early stages of World Cup

By Neil Halligan
  • June 23 2014 11:01
Biggest spenders were from Saudi Arabia and UAE, who accounted for 70% of the total expenditure

GCC visitors to Brazil spent over $500,000 on their Visa accounts during the opening four-day period of the World Cup in Brazil.

The figures were collated as part of the Visa Everywhere Travel Report, issued by the global payments firm, which analyses cross border spend on all Visa products, including credit, debit and prepaid payment cards.

Leading the way in the GCC spend were visitors from Saudi Arabia and UAE, who accounted for 70 percent of the total.

Visa said the amount spent by GCC visitors was five times the amount spent over the same four-day period last year (June 12 to 15), and a 47 percent increase on the spend during the opening four-day period of the Confederations Cup (June 15 to 18, 2013).

The GCC spending was part of a total spending of $27m (AED99.17m) from global visitors to Brazil during the four-day opening period of the tournament.

“These numbers reflect the significant impact that mega sporting events like the World Cup can have in boosting local commerce in host market economies,” said Ihab Ayoub, General Manager for Middle East and North Africa at Visa.

“This positive trend aligns with Brazil’s expectation that more than 600,000 international travellers may visit the country during this event – ultimately boosting the country’s economy including a significant number from the Middle East.”

Visitors spent the most using their Visa card on accommodation, and in local restaurants.

Related Stories

Retail

World Cup fever sparks rise in TV sales

Lifestyle

World Cup bid prepared by "creative young people": Qatari commentator

Lifestyle

Ten richest World Cup 2014 players
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai opens its doors

52,000-square-meter property on Pearl Jumeirah houses four...

Dubai's Buddha Bar reopens Siddharta Lounge

New design features elevated deck with 360 degree views...

Dubai most popular spot for Brits spending Christmas abroad

Southall Travel reveals most popular long haul destinations...

How to book cheaper flights

Tips and tricks on how to land a good airfare deal

Royal Jet reveals new $80m luxury Boeing

The new business jet is one of two which cost $30m each...

More from Arabian Business

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun