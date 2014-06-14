Gulf hospitality jobs more than triple since 2009

The number of job vacancies in the Gulf's hospitality sector more than tripled from 18,000 in 2009 to 61,000 in 2013, according to a new report.

The report found that job vacancies have increased by over 25 percent since 2012 but the impact of this has not all been positive, as HR managers are struggling to fill many of these positions with quality candidates that have the required skills.

Pete Willis, director for Middle East at Catererglobal.com, said: "As with many other industries, the region's hospitality sector was negatively impacted by the global recession but it is clear from the findings of our Hospitality Employment Index that the industry has more than started to recover.

"However, what is also clear is that the battle for talent has intensified and, to sustain this growth, employers are having to to work hard to attract new recruits, both locally and from outside of the region, that have the appropriate skills," he added.

Catererglobal.com, the Middle East's largest hospitality recruitment website, said it used data from more than 150,000 active candidates seeking employment in the region to come up with the findings.

Other findings from the report included a significant rise in applications for vacancies, across most parts of the sector, but particularly in management posts which have now become "exceptionally competitive".

While the number of management posts has remained relatively steady, the number of non-management posts dramatically increased by 32 percent during the second half of 2013, particularly in front office and housekeeping vacancies.

Willis added: "Hospitality is a key driver for many countries in the Gulf with governments pushing money into the tourism industry to support economic diversification. This means it's imperative for the industry to work with accurate data to support the sector's growth."