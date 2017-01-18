Gulf's largest lender set to increase share capital by 10%

Qatar National Bank says it plans to distribute bonus shares worth $230m

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 18 January 2017 2:22 PM
Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, plans to increase its share capital by distributing bonus shares worth 10 percent of the current capital.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, plans to increase its share capital by distributing bonus shares worth 10 percent of the current capital.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, plans to increase its share capital by distributing bonus shares worth 10 percent of the current capital, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank's current capital amounts to 8.40 billion riyals ($2.3 billion) and after the planned 10 percent rise it will be about 9.24 billion riyals.

The statement did not specify whether the capital increase would be discussed or approved during the bank's extraordinary general assembly on Feb. 5.

Related:

Stories

Qatar National Bank seeks growth in Southeast Asia after Q4 profit rises

Qatar's fiscal deficit to decline in 2017, says QNB report

Qatar National Bank to open Cuba office

Qatar National Bank gets go-ahead to open branch in India

Companies

Qatar National Bank - Qatar

Market Performance

Qatar National Bank - Qatar
163.9
-1.2 -0.73 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net profit up 2%, hikes dividend

Etihad says not looking to take stake in Germany's Lufthansa

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to add 50 new cinema screens in 2017

UK's largest council targets Qatar in major investment drive

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking