Guns N' Roses fans stuck in Dubai's "notorious traffic"

Fans of Guns N’ Roses were left high and dry as many took on to the social media to report their struggle for a bottle of water and hours of wait to get a cab back home on Friday night.

Jo Harris, who attended the concerted, claimed that many people couldn’t make it [ to the concert] because of the traffic, were unable to buy water as the tokens to buy it had run out and there was up to four hours wait for a taxi home.

“[There were] thousands running along highways, driving through the desert and jumping off embankments to get there [to the venue],” the fan said.

Another fan @RJParikshit’s tweeted saying “the traffic was so bad I had to park my car 7 kms away from the venue and walked. That's #GunsNRoses for you.”

The RubyZ‏ tweeted claimed “Traffic jam was crazzyyy #dubai @gunsnroses 2 hrs driving to and out !!! Totally not cool.”

However, the show organiser’s - 117Live – issued a statement on twitter that said Rock n Roll legend's Guns N' Roses played to a 30,000 strong crowd at the Autism Rocks Arena on Friday night as part of their "Not in this Lifetime" world tour.

"Fans were treated to more than two and a half hours of one of the best live performances the city has seen with Axl, Slash, Duff and their band playing a collection of their finest hits.

“As Axl Rose said when addressing the audience that even he got caught up in the notorious Dubai traffic, as well as getting stuck in the sand – made it on stage and right on time.”

The venue opened at 4 pm to allow fans early access, and the organiser’s acknowledged that there were “some fans whose travel arrangements didn't get them to the venue on time may have missed out on the opening of the show”.

Arabian Business has approached the organiser’s for a comment.