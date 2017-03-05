Guns N' Roses fans stuck in Dubai's "notorious traffic"

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Fans of Guns N’ Roses were left high and dry as many took on to the social media to report their struggle for a bottle of water and hours of wait to get a cab back home on Friday night.
Jo Harris, who attended the concerted, claimed that many people couldn’t make it [ to the concert] because of the traffic, were unable to buy water as the tokens to buy it had run out and there was up to four hours wait for a taxi home.
“[There were] thousands running along highways, driving through the desert and jumping off embankments to get there [to the venue],” the fan said.
Another fan @RJParikshit’s tweeted saying “the traffic was so bad I had to park my car 7 kms away from the venue and walked. That's #GunsNRoses for you.”
The traffic was so bad I had to park my car 7kms away from the venue and walked.— Parikshit (@RJParikshit) March 4, 2017
That's #GunsNRoses for you. #ParadiseCity #GNRdubai pic.twitter.com/3JK4blC4QR
The RubyZ tweeted claimed “Traffic jam was crazzyyy #dubai @gunsnroses 2 hrs driving to and out !!! Totally not cool.”
Traffic jam was crazzyyy #dubai @gunsnroses 2 hrs driving to and out !!! Totally not cool— The RubyZ (@ibawaR) March 3, 2017
However, the show organiser’s - 117Live – issued a statement on twitter that said Rock n Roll legend's Guns N' Roses played to a 30,000 strong crowd at the Autism Rocks Arena on Friday night as part of their "Not in this Lifetime" world tour.
March 3, 2017
"Fans were treated to more than two and a half hours of one of the best live performances the city has seen with Axl, Slash, Duff and their band playing a collection of their finest hits.
“As Axl Rose said when addressing the audience that even he got caught up in the notorious Dubai traffic, as well as getting stuck in the sand – made it on stage and right on time.”
The venue opened at 4 pm to allow fans early access, and the organiser’s acknowledged that there were “some fans whose travel arrangements didn't get them to the venue on time may have missed out on the opening of the show”.
Arabian Business has approached the organiser’s for a comment.
The stage is set #GnRinDubai #ThisIsHardRock pic.twitter.com/YFzTKywWiV— 117 Live (@117_Live) March 3, 2017
Guns N' Roses fans stuck in Dubai's "notorious traffic"
Some concertgoers missed out on the opening, claim organiser...
Middle East Film and Comic Con 2017 'will be biggest ever'
Game of Thrones star among attractions at pop culture convention...
Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film
’The Salesman’, a drama about honour and revenge in a modern...
New Order to perform in Dubai
British band live at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar
American was raised Christian before converting to Islam...
Foreign Oscar contenders denounce 'fanaticism' in US
Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi is boycotting Sunday...
Oprah and Pacino to visit Saudi Arabia
Celebrities to help boost the country’s entertainment sector...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules