Hassle-free summer wedding destinations

Destination weddings are as popular as ever, with one in four of all affluent couples choosing to tie the knot abroad.

From intimate barefoot ceremonies on a white sandy beach, to elaborate events in any imaginable location, destination weddings come in all shapes and sizes.

However, some destinations are more convenient than others, because they’re easier to get to, require less red tape and offer a truly memorable experience from organisation to actual event.

The following destinations are amongst the top choices for the upcoming wedding season, covering all aspects of organisational convenience for foreign couples, natural beauty and ease of reach for guests attending from all corners of the globe.

Cyprus

Flights to Cyprus may require for a stopover when travelling from the Middle East, but a trip to the Republic is definitely worth it. The island is not only a dreamy Mediterranean destination perfect for a summer vacation, it has also become a favourite wedding hotspot for foreign couples due to the uncomplicated procedure.

As you need to reside on the island for three days to be able to apply for the marriage license in person, many couples from all over the world come to celebrate their nuptials in Cyprus and combine their special day with a pre-wedding vacation and post-wedding honeymoon stay. 300+ days of blue skies and sunshine, crystal clear blue waters and rocky landscapes, perfect for wedding shoots, make Cyprus a great option for your summer event.

Florida

Over 800 miles of beautiful coastline make Florida a prime choice for a beach wedding celebration, which can range from eccentric and quirky in Miami Beach, to picturesque and tranquil on one of the islands of the stunning Florida Keys.

The Sunshine State also offers a very easy process to obtain the marriage certificate. Couples have to merely arrive within three days of the ceremony, to then obtain their license with any clerk of court in the State of Florida. Bride and Groom must have a valid photo passport and additionally, alien registration documentation if both bride and groom are foreigners. Direct flights to Miami and other cities within Florida are available from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ærø, Denmark

To get married on the fairytale island of Ærø, a valid passport and marriage application form are required, that’s it! Choosing the right location sometimes comes easy, if there is an emotional tie, a heritage link or memories connecting couples to a certain destination; but there are also those, who chose by convenience in terms of legal process.

Ærø is definitely one of those destinations, where the marriage certificate can be obtained with minimal bureaucracy. But it also has lots of picture perfect spots to offer with sea views on every corner and sleepy little villages across the island. To get to Ærø, book flights to Copenhagen and then take the ferry, train or car to Ærø.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka offers great value for money when it comes to organising a wedding ceremony and the island boasts locations aplenty for backdrops worthy of a wedding album. With a few more legal requirements, we recommend signing on an agency to support you in the process.

They will take care of everything necessary for you to obtain the marriage license and can also help you in finding an appropriate venue amongst other things.

Couples need to fly in five working days before the ceremony but with pristine beaches, exotic wildlife and a rich cultural heritage to explore, Sri Lanka has everything you could wish for in a holiday cum wedding destination.

