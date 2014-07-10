Head of Libya investment fund steps down over 'Gaddafi law'

Legislation bans people from taking a public office if they had a function in the regime of the former leader deposed and killed by rebels in 2011

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 10 July 2014 11:48 AM

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the North African oil producer, has appointed a new chief after his predecessor stepped down over a controversial political law, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Former Oil Minister Abdulrahman Benyezza has taken over as acting head of the fund, the LIA said. His predecessor Abdulmagid Breish quit after an investigation under a law which bans people from taking a public office if they had a function in the regime of late strongman Muammar Gaddafi, who was deposed and killed by rebels after an eight-month uprising in 2011.

"Mr. Breish has therefore stepped aside, appealed the decision and remains confident of the eventual outcome," the LIA said in a statement.

The law has been welcomed by some Libyans who suffered under Gaddafi, but is seen as a headache for the government because the country has few experienced technocrats after four decades of one-man rule.

Libya badly needs stability and an end to chaos which has plagued the country since Gaddafi's overthrow. Top officials frequently get changed, hampering developing the desert country.

The LIA is managing the country's overseas assets, such as stakes in banks like as Italy's Unicredit. The country had total foreign assets and reserves worth around $109 billion in June, according to the central bank.

Related:

Stories

Kidnapped Tunisian embassy workers freed in Libya

US tells citizens to leave Libya immediately

US moves more forces closer to Libya as unrest grows

US positions forces in Sicily over Libya security fears

Libyan deputy speaker declares election of Prime Minister invalid

Videos

Libya's renegade general: Saviour or coup leader?

Libya's renegade general: Saviour or coup leader?

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking