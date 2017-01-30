|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Online ordering platform for healthy meals Eatcleanme.com is set to open in Dubai at the end of February.
The website will offer a wide range of healthy food and beverage options from restaurants available in the UAE, including joints such as JustSalad and The Surf Café Dubai.
Its menu will consist of raw, vegan and gluten-free meals as well as low calorie desserts and juices.
Focusing fitness savvy and health conscious individuals, Eatcleanme.com will facilitate consumers to attain their ideal meal according to their dietary needs.
It promises engaging and “inspiring” content through its social media platforms in order to encourage the Dubai community to “live a healthier lifestyle every day.”
SaltBae chef to open London and NYC restaurants
Social media phenomenon looks to expand his restaurant empire...
Healthy food online platform Eatcleanme.com to open in Dubai
Website to focus solely on healthy restaurants and will...
The Experience by Reif Othman
Finally - a different dining experience we have all been...
Celebrate Russian Christmas at Vesna Restaurant and Lounge
Dine in “Tsar imperial style” at the Slavic restaurant on...
Sip on gold cappuccino at the Armani Hotel Dubai
Coffee with a side of 23 carat gold flakes for AED75
Review: Armani Ristorante, Dubai
Armani Hotel's signature restaurant in Burj Khalifa is a...
Culinary creator: Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem
Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem has pioneered a string...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules