Healthy food online platform Eatcleanme.com to open in Dubai

Online ordering platform for healthy meals Eatcleanme.com is set to open in Dubai at the end of February.

The website will offer a wide range of healthy food and beverage options from restaurants available in the UAE, including joints such as JustSalad and The Surf Café Dubai.

Its menu will consist of raw, vegan and gluten-free meals as well as low calorie desserts and juices.

Focusing fitness savvy and health conscious individuals, Eatcleanme.com will facilitate consumers to attain their ideal meal according to their dietary needs.

It promises engaging and “inspiring” content through its social media platforms in order to encourage the Dubai community to “live a healthier lifestyle every day.”