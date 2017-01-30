Healthy food online platform Eatcleanme.com to open in Dubai

By Staff writer
  • January 30 2017 12:06
Website to focus solely on healthy restaurants and will provide raw, vegan and gluten-free meals amongst other options
Online ordering platform for healthy meals Eatcleanme.com is set to open in Dubai at the end of February

Online ordering platform for healthy meals Eatcleanme.com is set to open in Dubai at the end of February

Online ordering platform for healthy meals Eatcleanme.com is set to open in Dubai at the end of February.

The website will offer a wide range of healthy food and beverage options from restaurants available in the UAE, including joints such as JustSalad and The Surf Café Dubai.

Its menu will consist of raw, vegan and gluten-free meals as well as low calorie desserts and juices.

Focusing fitness savvy and health conscious individuals, Eatcleanme.com will facilitate consumers to attain their ideal meal according to their dietary needs.

It promises engaging and “inspiring” content through its social media platforms in order to encourage the Dubai community to “live a healthier lifestyle every day.”

Related Stories

Retail

Healthy food to drive growth in retail sector

Retail

Abu Dhabi issues first permits for mobile food trucks

StartUp

UAE's first culinary incubator to help aspiring chefs
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

SaltBae chef to open London and NYC restaurants

Social media phenomenon looks to expand his restaurant empire...

Healthy food online platform Eatcleanme.com to open in Dubai

Website to focus solely on healthy restaurants and will...

The Experience by Reif Othman

Finally - a different dining experience we have all been...

Celebrate Russian Christmas at Vesna Restaurant and Lounge

Dine in “Tsar imperial style” at the Slavic restaurant on...

Sip on gold cappuccino at the Armani Hotel Dubai

Coffee with a side of 23 carat gold flakes for AED75

Review: Armani Ristorante, Dubai

Armani Hotel's signature restaurant in Burj Khalifa is a...

Culinary creator: Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem

Kuwaiti restaurateur Basil Al Salem has pioneered a string...

More from Arabian Business

Kuwait's Gulf Bank says Q4 net profit rises by 7.4%

Countdown to VAT: are Gulf businesses ready?

Bahrain's Nogaholding secures $741m for LNG terminal

Etihad ESCO tenders for major Dubai rooftop solar project

Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9 months, says CEO

Legislating Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation